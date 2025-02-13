Who's in your ultimate mount rushmore of sports?

Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Jun 28, 2010
- Messages
- 35,894
- Reaction score
- 48,700
This is across the board in all sports, so this going to be hard.
I got.
Muhammad Ali - He transcended boxing like no other before him or after. Could very well be the most famous person ever.
Michael Jordan - This guy is just the man, he's the greatest to ever play basketball by far.
Secretariat - Nothing comes close to this horse. This horse is absolute perfection.
Usain Bolt - I guess someday someone will break his records, until then he's the greatest.
I got.
Muhammad Ali - He transcended boxing like no other before him or after. Could very well be the most famous person ever.
Michael Jordan - This guy is just the man, he's the greatest to ever play basketball by far.
Secretariat - Nothing comes close to this horse. This horse is absolute perfection.
Usain Bolt - I guess someday someone will break his records, until then he's the greatest.