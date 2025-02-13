  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Who's in your ultimate mount rushmore of sports?

This is across the board in all sports, so this going to be hard.

I got.

Muhammad Ali - He transcended boxing like no other before him or after. Could very well be the most famous person ever.

Michael Jordan - This guy is just the man, he's the greatest to ever play basketball by far.

Secretariat - Nothing comes close to this horse. This horse is absolute perfection.

Usain Bolt - I guess someday someone will break his records, until then he's the greatest.
 
