Whos got the fastest hands on here?

bare knuckle or with gloves? speed kills.. post vids!
(but 3 seconds videos punching the air don't count though)
 
Can´t be me. However maybe I can outbox everyone. Maybe.
 
I am training in boxing and just started Wing Chun. I am impressed with the speed of the chain punching, especially if the opponents are standing close and the Wing Chun guy has his hand up trying to de-escalate the conflict. However, not sure if it is any faster than a fast, skillful boxer. Plus, who would do the most damage? Not sure if I could hurt a big, muscular guy with the chain punching. Years back, I did see a Wing Chun assistant instructor, from a hardcore school, sparring a skillful black belt TKD guy, about the same weight, with fast kicks. The TKD guy threw a roundhouse kick, and the Wing Chun guy quickly stepped inside and hit him with a single vertical punch to the solar plexus. The TKD guy fell to the floor screaming in agony.
 
I throw very fast boxing single strikes but in combinations not the fastest in any given club . Like ordinary.

Smaller guys are better at fast combos.
 
I have very fast thappad if going on count 1 with no measure. You blink and you will miss haanji. I am not kidding buddy.

I make device using arduino to measure thappad-velocity and it defeat all #PowerSlap speed record 🚫🧢. Dana likely see my energy and deny application for safety. Even top 10 in the world they are asking me tips.

Windup also quite good for measured strike, yaar. Only Alan "StrikerMaurits" Klingbeil has speed advantage here but I do not like for everyday. Traditionally my style is no measure only adapting with measure for USA style.

Sat Sri Akal Waheguru bless your journey 🦁🌸
 
Post vids!

Doesn’t post a vid.

I throw very fast boxing single strikes but in combinations not the fastest in any given club . Like ordinary.

Smaller guys are better at fast combos.
pretty sure I jab faster than mayweather

I'll figure out how to upload a video on here later

I think you're right about small guys with fast hands. But maybe they don't cover as much distance
 
I have very fast thappad if going on count 1 with no measure. You blink and you will miss haanji. I am not kidding buddy.

I make device using arduino to measure thappad-velocity and it defeat all #PowerSlap speed record 🚫🧢. Dana likely see my energy and deny application for safety. Even top 10 in the world they are asking me tips.

Windup also quite good for measured strike, yaar. Only Alan "StrikerMaurits" Klingbeil has speed advantage here but I do not like for everyday. Traditionally my style is no measure only adapting with measure for USA style.

Sat Sri Akal Waheguru bless your journey 🦁🌸
yo who is the fastest powerslapper in the universe? I want to check out a vid
 
I am training in boxing and just started Wing Chun. I am impressed with the speed of the chain punching, especially if the opponents are standing close and the Wing Chun guy has his hand up trying to de-escalate the conflict. However, not sure if it is any faster than a fast, skillful boxer. Plus, who would do the most damage? Not sure if I could hurt a big, muscular guy with the chain punching. Years back, I did see a Wing Chun assistant instructor, from a hardcore school, sparring a skillful black belt TKD guy, about the same weight, with fast kicks. The TKD guy threw a roundhouse kick, and the Wing Chun guy quickly stepped inside and hit him with a single vertical punch to the solar plexus. The TKD guy fell to the floor screaming in agony.
He may have thown Good kicks but neither of those guys understand fighting.
 
He may have thown Good kicks but neither of those guys understand fighting.
how do you know? single body punch KO sounds pretty strong


I don't think chain punching is intended for fighting it's more like to develop fluidity
 
That is not what my current instructor says, plus that prior guy did drop that TKD fighter (who was an amateur kickboxer) with a single punch to the solar plexus like a sack of potatoes. My instructor hits pretty hard on the pads. Targets are the eyes, throat, point of the chin, and solar plexus. He is a massive guy, plus he knows boxing and grappling. However, I think some guys (or I facing a big guy) would lack enough power with chain punching unless hitting the eyes or throat.
 
That is not what my current instructor says, plus that prior guy did drop that TKD fighter (who was an amateur kickboxer)
Fine, if you believe in the system or just train it for fun. Kickboxers can be complete cans too. as can boxers of course.

But if somebody writes that a TKD black belt got his ass kicked I dont even question his background, I know for a fact all they do his throw flashy kicks and then admire their work. They have no understanding of distance to punches.

I nailed black belts as a white belt with counters to their kicks. just baited them in and then punched.
 
