Who's career and character do you respect more? Jon Jones' or Francis Nganou's?

Francis gets my respect for not needing the ufc to help arguably steer his career path towards greatness
For being the smarter businessman and not getting screwed out of extra millions by the tyrannical ufc
For having the balls to reject the ufcs treatment and change sports to find his real worth
For not ducking and taking unnecessary, career questioning long ass hiatus' from the sport for no good reason.
For not getting caught with roids in his system multiple times
For not hiding under the octagon in the gym to avoid drug testing
For not crashing into someone else's car and running away while on coke
For not commiting domestic violence and spousal physical abuse against his wife in front of his kids
For not getting abusive with strippers
For not being a fake spiritual
For having many JBG worthy knockouts
For being humble
Etc
Etc
Etc
I can go on and on
