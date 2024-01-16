Who's career and character do you respect more? Jon Jones' or Francis Nganou's?

2004 account

2004 account

For a fair sport/true mma fan, ain't no shill
@Silver
Joined
Apr 29, 2018
Messages
12,195
Reaction score
15,241
Francis gets my respect for not needing the ufc to help arguably steer his career path towards greatness

For being the smarter businessman and not getting screwed out of extra millions by the tyrannical ufc

For having the balls to reject the ufcs treatment and change sports to find his real worth

For not ducking and taking unnecessary, career questioning long ass hiatus' from the sport for no good reason.


For not getting caught with roids in his system multiple times


For not hiding under the octagon in the gym to avoid drug testing

For not crashing into someone else's car and running away while on coke

For not commiting domestic violence and spousal physical abuse against his wife in front of his kids

For not getting abusive with strippers

For not being a fake spiritual

For having many JBG worthy knockouts

For being humble

Etc
Etc
Etc

I can go on and on
 
Last edited:
Jones became the best at what he decided to be. So his career is greater, no doubt.

But he is a fuck up outside the octagon so Francis has the better character, no doubt.

Actually, I don't think anybody has a different view. What's the point of this thread? Just for TS to shit on Jones?
 
Jones ruined his legacy by being inactive, cherry-picking easy fights, and getting in trouble with the law for domestic violencem drugs, and alcohol. Francis arguably propped up MMA on his shoulders with a stolen victory over Tyson Fury.
 
2004 account said:
Francis gets my respect for not needing the ufc to help arguably steer his career path towards greatness

For being the smarter businessman and not getting screwed out of extra millions by the tyrannical ufc

For having the balls to reject the ufcs treatment and change sports to find his real worth

For not ducking and taking unnecessary, career questioning long ass hiatus' from the sport for no good reason.


For not getting caught with roids in his system multiple times


For not hiding under the octagon in the gym to avoid drug testing

For not crashing into someone else's car and running away while on coke

For not commiting domestic violence and spousal physical abuse against his wife in front of his kids

For not getting abusive with strippers

For not being a fake spiritual

Etc
Etc
Etc

I can go on and on
Click to expand...
This place used to be fun. People like you are turning it into Reddit.
 
Why is this even a question..............................obvious at this point Jones has a lot more from a career standpoint and no doubt Francis has much better character. Now maybe after 2024 that changes some.
 
Barteh said:
Jones obviously has the more impressive career and it's hard to judge somebody's character when you only know them from watching them on a screen.
Click to expand...
It's not THAT hard. There are objective measures that indicate if someone is a POS; like being arrested multiple times, beating up your girlfriend, cheating at your job, etc.

There are also positive measures like: not forgetting where you came from, overcoming poverty and homelessness, negotiating on the behalf of others, etc.
 
Why not post with your 2004 account?

There is little debate over Jones' resume having better names on it, but it does come with a lot of asterisks.

Between the PED's, blown up MW's, and aging fighters, there will forever be arguments made against him. He fought in a weight class which afforded him the ability to possess and use effectively his physical advantages against most of his opponents, and while it was not wrong, it makes people ask questions. There will also be the impression that his return to the UFC's HW ranks was entirely situational, and that Jones conveniently waited until Francis Ngannou had left the organization and is cherry-picking his fights. I may be in the minority here, but fighting Miocic now does not do shit for making Jones' legacy any better. If this fight happened 5 or 6 years ago, then maybe... but certainly not now. It's just the UFC and Jones choosing the safest opponent and likely the easiest win at HW for him.

As far as his character goes, Jones is a selfish narcissist and a gigantic steaming piece of shit. Fighting dirty, cheating, drinking and driving, abusing your partner, and lying show how little he cares of others, but when you get in an accident (which happens to even the best of us) but your first thought is to run away instead of helping someone else who might really need it, then going back to grab your drugs and then run off again... that's a degenerate fuckhead. If Jon was literally on fire, I probably wouldn't even piss on him to put it out.

I do admire Ngannou for rolling the dice and believing in himself. Things certainly could have gone the other way and ended badly,but it is what it is. I respect the fact he stood his ground and did not want to let himself be taken advantage of, it came at what some people would consider a risky or poor decision. Big Frank has also lobbied to get his opponents paid better as well. McGregor's opponents got a huge bump in pay too and it was directly as a result of fighting Conor, but Francis never used it as a means of active glory-seeking on his behalf.

So, as far as a character comparison goes, Ngannou and Jones aren't even in the same league. Not even remotely close.

I don't think any real boxing fans ever really thought Ngannou had a fighting chance against Fury, I certainly didn't, but he put on a good showing all things considered, and didn't embarass MMA fighters trying out the sweet science. He landed a solid payday, and set himself up for an even bigger one. HIs boxing matches don't really impact his legacy on MMA outside of the fact that at least he's not trying to fight scrubs or social media darlings. His MMA resume isn't terrible, but not on Jones' level yet.

Ngannou still does have time to add to his MMA resume, not sure if he will, and I think Jones is getting ready to walk off into the sunset.
 
Jones career is objectively better.

IDRGAF about their character. These are athletes I'll never meet, be friends with, have to rely on, etc.

Myself, I don't really care if they're the nicest guy on the planet, or an absolute dick. My interest is in their in cage performance, not whether they pray before dinner and hold the door for old women.
 
Jon Jones is a proven cheater multiple times, not to mention criminal. He has disgraced himself and the sport many times over. He is also an abuser and bully. Ngannou has and is for the people. He went against the UFC and won while Jones took the peanuts thrown at him.
 
Barteh said:
Jones obviously has the more impressive career and it's hard to judge somebody's character when you only know them from watching them on a screen.
Click to expand...
Jones is a complete failure when it comes to character considering the amount of crimes he's committed. Of course that doesn't mean Francis or any other fighter is innocent, they could be a totally different person behind closed doors. But when you consider that Francis hasn't done anything nearly as terrible as Jones, it's not even comparable who has the better character as of now.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,230,321
Messages
54,994,531
Members
174,542
Latest member
gafinato

Share this page

Back
Top