Who's career and character do you respect more? Jon Jones' or Francis Nganou's?

Why not post with your 2004 account?



There is little debate over Jones' resume having better names on it, but it does come with a lot of asterisks.



Between the PED's, blown up MW's, and aging fighters, there will forever be arguments made against him. He fought in a weight class which afforded him the ability to possess and use effectively his physical advantages against most of his opponents, and while it was not wrong, it makes people ask questions. There will also be the impression that his return to the UFC's HW ranks was entirely situational, and that Jones conveniently waited until Francis Ngannou had left the organization and is cherry-picking his fights. I may be in the minority here, but fighting Miocic now does not do shit for making Jones' legacy any better. If this fight happened 5 or 6 years ago, then maybe... but certainly not now. It's just the UFC and Jones choosing the safest opponent and likely the easiest win at HW for him.



As far as his character goes, Jones is a selfish narcissist and a gigantic steaming piece of shit. Fighting dirty, cheating, drinking and driving, abusing your partner, and lying show how little he cares of others, but when you get in an accident (which happens to even the best of us) but your first thought is to run away instead of helping someone else who might really need it, then going back to grab your drugs and then run off again... that's a degenerate fuckhead. If Jon was literally on fire, I probably wouldn't even piss on him to put it out.



I do admire Ngannou for rolling the dice and believing in himself. Things certainly could have gone the other way and ended badly,but it is what it is. I respect the fact he stood his ground and did not want to let himself be taken advantage of, it came at what some people would consider a risky or poor decision. Big Frank has also lobbied to get his opponents paid better as well. McGregor's opponents got a huge bump in pay too and it was directly as a result of fighting Conor, but Francis never used it as a means of active glory-seeking on his behalf.



So, as far as a character comparison goes, Ngannou and Jones aren't even in the same league. Not even remotely close.



I don't think any real boxing fans ever really thought Ngannou had a fighting chance against Fury, I certainly didn't, but he put on a good showing all things considered, and didn't embarass MMA fighters trying out the sweet science. He landed a solid payday, and set himself up for an even bigger one. HIs boxing matches don't really impact his legacy on MMA outside of the fact that at least he's not trying to fight scrubs or social media darlings. His MMA resume isn't terrible, but not on Jones' level yet.



Ngannou still does have time to add to his MMA resume, not sure if he will, and I think Jones is getting ready to walk off into the sunset.