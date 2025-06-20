Wholesome Connor Mcgregor moment

Conor changing his life with religion, like George Foreman did, would be interesting :)
 
Thepaintbucket said:
Fun fact: Vitor Belfort was standing behind him. Conor had no choice
Click to expand...
I miss the TRT Vitor era @HI SCOTT NEWMAN -.-
sabertooth3.jpg

Vitor looked this in the cage xx
 
He needz all teh help he can get. Should bring in Allah too & consider Poatan's Jaguar spirit god Ciratan.

3NlGb9y.jpg
 
i guess beach running better for a formerly snapped in half shin

i assume if he ran on concrete it would obliterate.
 
That's just Conor running away from Dee & the chitlins again...🍚😵‍💫
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,267,110
Messages
57,450,009
Members
175,716
Latest member
Kombat Konnoisseur

Share this page

Back
Top