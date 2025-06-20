Wholesome Connor Mcgregor moment

ShaggyDoyle
I miss the TRT Vitor era @HI SCOTT NEWMAN -.-Fun fact: Vitor Belfort was standing behind him. Conor had no choice
Haha that was indeed so scary, who can forget what that version of Belfort was capable ofI miss the TRT Vitor era @HI SCOTT NEWMAN -.-
Vitor looked this in the cage xx
For Conor that was a sprint. And shame on you for forgetting the woman he raped on the way to the beach.On the way to the beach for that jog he punched three elderly people.