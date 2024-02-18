Whoever booed this fight has no business watching MMA

Why they can't enjoy a technical fight? They expect every fight to be just stand-and-bang? Just retarded casual fans. For me Garry won this
 
Except it wasn't technical. Neal had no concept of footwork or how to cut a cage, and he every time he accidentally got Garry close to the fence he resets back to the middle, then tries to close the gap and gets hit on the way in. And he did this like 50 times. Doesn't know what a jab is, doesn't use low kicks to stop the circling, walks into the same strikes every time. This was like prelim level trash.
 
I'd boo watching Neal try to wall and stall. He spent at least 3 minutes of that fight wall and stalling.

As far as I'm concerned, he should be kicked out of the UFC for that.
 
Because it was boring as fuck. Sure its technical, but just because a strategy was implemented doesn't mean it was some technical masterpiece. Gary's strategy was boring
 
Not the most exciting but I can't expect it to be Shogun vs Hendo all the time, learn to appreciate it, acquire the taste, noob
 
Could be, but you don't need to boo it. People have wrongful expectations
 
They would have booed anything other than Garry getting KOed.

Even if Garry got a spectacular knockout there would have been boos.
 
Why cant you understand nobody wants to see a running bitch who runs whis mouth like Garry does. technical smecnical live by the sword and die by the sword. Can't talk big shit and not back it up. He won the fight sure, but he ran like an absolute bitch and got boo'ed for it. Cry.
 
It’s maybe getting frustrating and hard to appreciate these types of fights when ufc ppv cards just haven’t been delivering or worth the money lately. Also any fighter who runs their mouth and fights technical is gonna get boooed.
 
This is mixed martial arts. I personally want to see guys mix the martial arts. Neal and Garry are a pair of one-dimensional strikers. Neal has a power left hand and that's about it; if he can't land his left hand he's pretty boring.

Garry has the more diverse striking but he was content to keep Neal at range and kind of coast to victory without doing much damage.
 
