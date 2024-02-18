Whoever booed this fight has no business watching MMA

Not the most exciting but I can't expect it to be Shogun vs Hendo all the time, learn to appreciate it, acquire the taste, noobWhoever thinks this fight was entertaining is retahded
Could be, but you don't need to boo it. People have wrongful expectationsBecause it was boring as fuck. Sure its technical, but just because a strategy was implemented doesn't mean it was some technical masterpiece. Gary's strategy was boring
It was a bad fight and the guy everyone hates won lol.Why they can't enjoy a technical fight? They expect every fight to be just stand-and-bang? Just retarded casual fans. For me Garry won this
Thank goodness I'm not a just bleed npc like youSo enjoyed watching this snoozefest? How? I envy you
