Who would you say is the most universally beloved currently active fighter in MMA?

If we’re talking about percentage, Tom Aspinall

If we’re talking about overall numbers, Jon Jones
 
FrankDux said:
You honestly think Jon Jones is the most universally beloved fighter in MMA?
Click to expand...
If you take the raw numbers … yeah

What does universally beloved mean…. You could have one fan and that be a 100% fan ratio… does that make him the most universally beloved?
 
giphy.gif
 
maxypoo said:
If you take the raw numbers … yeah

What does universally beloved mean…. You could have one fan and that be a 100% fan ratio… does that make him the most universally beloved?
Click to expand...
When I say "universally beloved", I'm talking "liked by everyone without exception"...

So...among active MMA fighters, who's liked more by everyone than any other fighter?

I'd argue most MMA fans are prob 50/50 or 60/40 on liking Jon Jones. You're telling me there isn't a fighter where it's like 90/10, 95/5, etc. ?
 
A lot of the lower weight class guys get good fan reactions when shown on the jumbo tron, good reputations outside of the cage, and have few if any legitimate haters(guys like Oliveira, Max, Volk).

Upper weight classes Poatan. Whittaker is pretty universally loved by fans, fighters, and the company as well
 
FrankDux said:
When I say "universally beloved", I'm talking "liked by everyone without exception"...

So...among active MMA fighters, who's liked more by everyone than any other fighter?

I'd argue most MMA fans are prob 50/50 or 60/40 on liking Jon Jones. You're telling me there isn't a fighter where it's like 90/10, 95/5, etc. ?
Click to expand...
So you’re asking percentage….

Maybe Joshua Van even
 
Cain was never really hatred til sea level... Robbie Lawler never really had haters.... a few i can think of but its rare..:)
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,268,980
Messages
57,571,223
Members
175,752
Latest member
TYR-I

Share this page

Back
Top