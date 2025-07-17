Who would you say is the most universally beloved currently active fighter in MMA?

You honestly think Jon Jones is the most universally beloved fighter in MMA?If we’re talking about percentage, Tom Aspinall
If we’re talking about overall numbers, Jon Jones
If you take the raw numbers … yeahYou honestly think Jon Jones is the most universally beloved fighter in MMA?
If you take the raw numbers … yeah
What does universally beloved mean…. You could have one fan and that be a 100% fan ratio… does that make him the most universally beloved?
When I say "universally beloved", I'm talking "liked by everyone without exception"...If you take the raw numbers … yeah
What does universally beloved mean…. You could have one fan and that be a 100% fan ratio… does that make him the most universally beloved?
Yeah it takes an education to understand how to do math and logicMakes no sense.
So you’re asking percentage….When I say "universally beloved", I'm talking "liked by everyone without exception"...
So...among active MMA fighters, who's liked more by everyone than any other fighter?
I'd argue most MMA fans are prob 50/50 or 60/40 on liking Jon Jones. You're telling me there isn't a fighter where it's like 90/10, 95/5, etc. ?
Lol ur talking shit about what I said making no sense then you say Topuria? A lot of people hate Topuria… especially here…Right now Topuria then Poatan
I think you may have misunderstood the questionIf we’re talking about percentage, Tom Aspinall
If we’re talking about overall numbers, Jon Jones
The question is vague.I think you may have misunderstood the question