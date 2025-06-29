Who would you say has greater chance of beating Islam in a fight: Topuria or JDM?

FrankDux

FrankDux

Sherdog Resident Shookologist
@Brown
Joined
Feb 3, 2018
Messages
3,404
Reaction score
10,200
Islam vs Topuria at LW
Islam vs JDM at WW

Who would have the greater chance of beating Islam if either of these fights took place at these weight classes?
 
Toppy

JDM struggled with Burns. I haven't seen anything to show he's i.proved by leaps and bounds.

Burns is good but Islam is better
 
Shoot. I don't know about JDM... he might be a legit talent , or just a guy holding the title for the next guy...

Topuria got them hands for anyone. Punchers chance for days.

But Islam is a generational talent... I think he handles both with ease.
 
Kowboy On Sherdog said:
Shoot. I don't know about JDM... he might be a legit talent , or just a guy holding the title for the next guy...

Topuria got them hands for anyone. Punchers chance for days.

But Islam is a generational talent... I think he handles both with ease.
Click to expand...
I could definitely see Islam winning, but he isn’t gonna beat either of them easily
 
Good question

Obviously Topuria is better P4P, but JDM is far bigger

I’d have more confidence in Topuria, but if Jack leveled up as much as he looked like he did against Belal he’s gonna be a really tough matchup for Islam… or Belal was just old and JDM is still the guy that got thoroughly outgrappled by Burns
 
Topuria. JDM is good but he's not GOAT material good like Ilia is. Even with the size difference Ilia is just a level better at everything.

One wrong entry/mistake against Ilia and Islam could be snoring.
 
The JDM who fought Hafez and Burns isn't the same guy who beat Belal...but I don't know how much improved he really is. He made some bad decisions in the Hafez fight. He's also a full sized WW, though. Top just isn't that big. He hasn't shown that touch of death top has, either.
I gotta go with sloppy toppy.
 
TheNewGame said:
Weird thing I just looked it up a couple mins ago and heard him saying it didn't affect him much somehow until after the fight 😲

Crazy toughness
Click to expand...

Dude has a demeanour that reminds me of Fedor (not saying JDM is as good of course), they walk to the cage similarly, like they're strolling down the shops to get the newspaper.
 
If Top lands anything on Islams chin he is going out Alhamdulillah
 
Both will beat him. Now it’s just a race between them, who gets the chance to fight him first. We might see momma calling for retirement.
 
Topuria for sure. He is not much taller than Volk and Islam has explained Dagestani wrestling struggles against guys that short because it is very hard to wrap up their legs to keep them down.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

R
Too much hype for Islam vs Topuria not too happen
Replies
4
Views
278
Only Here for Attachments
Only Here for Attachments
Alpha_T83
Apparently JDM won't get a year to defend his belt if he needs it
2 3 4
Replies
69
Views
2K
maximus__
maximus__
H
If Topuria beats Charles and Islam beats JDM would you be okay with Topuria being gifted another unearned TS?
Replies
15
Views
582
BowserJr
BowserJr
methrogenn
Makhachev confirms that UFC/Hunter wanted him to move up to 170lb even if Belal won against JDM. Islam vs Topuria was never an option for the UFC.
2
Replies
29
Views
775
Alpha_T83
Alpha_T83
taugrim
If Islam and Ilia were to fight at 155, who would you favor and why?
2
Replies
29
Views
326
DanDragon Machi
DanDragon Machi

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,268,053
Messages
57,507,121
Members
175,732
Latest member
MMACro

Share this page

Back
Top