Who would you say has greater chance of beating Islam in a fight: Topuria or JDM?

I could definitely see Islam winning, but he isn’t gonna beat either of them easilyShoot. I don't know about JDM... he might be a legit talent , or just a guy holding the title for the next guy...
Topuria got them hands for anyone. Punchers chance for days.
But Islam is a generational talent... I think he handles both with ease.
JDM fought Burns with a broken arm I thinkJDM struggled with Burns. I haven't seen anything to show he's i.proved by leaps and bounds.
Hadn't heard that before
Weird thing I just looked it up a couple mins ago and heard him saying it didn't affect him much somehow until after the fight
Crazy toughness