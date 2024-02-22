Fengxian
Orange Belt
@Orange
- Joined
- Jul 8, 2023
- Messages
- 447
- Reaction score
- 5,414
You're riding on a plane, and its gonna crash down.
You found 2 parachutes. The other passengers are a midget, a homeless man, a mentally disabled person, and your school bully.
Who would you give the other parachute to?
In my case I would give it to the midget. Maybe finally he can help me realizing my dream to kick a midget as hard as I can into the air as gratitude for saving his life.
You found 2 parachutes. The other passengers are a midget, a homeless man, a mentally disabled person, and your school bully.
Who would you give the other parachute to?
In my case I would give it to the midget. Maybe finally he can help me realizing my dream to kick a midget as hard as I can into the air as gratitude for saving his life.