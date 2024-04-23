Who would you rather see fight Pereira next, Ankalaev or Aspinall?

KOPPE

KOPPE

אהיה אשר אהיה
@red
Joined
Oct 4, 2020
Messages
8,173
Reaction score
17,842
ph4nixvsbouc1.jpeg


I think Dana does everything he can to avoid this matchup lol
He already hates Ank for his performance against Jan and his subsequent ‘I don’t agree with the draw, I don’t think I can fight for this promotion again’ interview
Ank is primarily a striker as well. I wouldn’t be too surprised by any success he has on the feet,
though I think he’s gonna need to grapple for this one.
Aspinall definitely the sort of dude to try his luck though, he's a nervous starter and that could work in Pereira's favor but a prime well rounded and large HW like Aspinall is just too big a jump.
 
KOPPE said:
ph4nixvsbouc1.jpeg


I think Dana does everything he can to avoid this matchup lol
He already hates Ank for his performance against Jan and his subsequent ‘I don’t agree with the draw, I don’t think I can fight for this promotion again’ interview
Ank is primarily a striker as well. I wouldn’t be too surprised by any success he has on the feet,
though I think he’s gonna need to grapple for this one.
Aspinall definitely the sort of dude to try his luck though, he's a nervous starter and that could work in Pereira's favor but a prime well rounded and large HW like Aspinall is just too big a jump.
Click to expand...
I'm gonna be a TUF noob and suggest let's bring it back old school and have champs defend their belts a few times before even contemplating moving up in weight
 
So is the ufc 301 rematch with jiri Def not happening?
 
Neither. Jiri.

And without Herb "fight fixer" Dean please.
 
Poatan vs jon jones is the money match but it ain't gonna happen, i know
 
As a HUUUUGE Pereira fan, I want to see him fight Aspinal and then Jones if he wins.
 
KOPPE said:
ph4nixvsbouc1.jpeg


I think Dana does everything he can to avoid this matchup lol
He already hates Ank for his performance against Jan and his subsequent ‘I don’t agree with the draw, I don’t think I can fight for this promotion again’ interview
Ank is primarily a striker as well. I wouldn’t be too surprised by any success he has on the feet,
though I think he’s gonna need to grapple for this one.
Aspinall definitely the sort of dude to try his luck though, he's a nervous starter and that could work in Pereira's favor but a prime well rounded and large HW like Aspinall is just too big a jump.
Click to expand...
I’d pay to watch Poatan put a hole in Ank’s face and make him eat his words, but it shouldn’t be under Ank’s terms.
 
Ankalaev by a lot. I’m tired of champions jumping divisions, Pereira still has work in his own. And Aspinall has actual heavyweights he can fight. This kinda stuff is why most divisions are a mess and we have no long reigning champions.
 
ok lets look at these 2 matchups and its possible outcomes.....

poatan beats aspinall: this would make him the first ever triple champ, he would stomp out virtually any sane people that esteem khabib, izzy, hughes, dc, stipe as superior to him even with a thin resume. it would provide a semblance of an arguement for him being a goat even he doesn't do anything worthwhile afterwards or goes on a losing streak.

poatan beats anko: so this would weaken the thesis of him not being able to handle wrestlers and would give him a 2nd title defense. not much to gain here compared to the counterpart.

poatan loses to aspinall: people say it was a pipe dream and its whatever, a few fans will say he stinks but the general opinion of him will remain the same

potan loses to anko: this will slice up his hype train for sure and provide more evidence that he's been served "stylistically" biased fights and that he cannot mitigate wrestlers.

so yeah, i think aspinall would be the superfight to make if doable. he can always fall back and fight anko. whereas, aspinall has only blaydes on his radar right now, while the rest of the HW division is scraps. It just a matter of time until gane, pav, or some lower ranked guys make some waves that peak aspinall's interest more.
 
Last edited:
UFC really screwed up the HW division by not stripping Jones and instead making a fake interim title that doesn't even get to fight the champ, but I don't know how much of a joke they want to make out of both divisions by having a HW champ who's fought once in over 4 years, a LHW champ with only 3 fights in that division, and an interim HW title that somehow gets defended against the LHW champ who just got KO'd at MW a year ago and is given a "title shot" in his 3rd division after 8 fights that he didn't even win all of.

You don't have to hold LHW hostage just because HW is already held hostage.
 
KOPPE said:
ph4nixvsbouc1.jpeg


I think Dana does everything he can to avoid this matchup lol
He already hates Ank for his performance against Jan and his subsequent ‘I don’t agree with the draw, I don’t think I can fight for this promotion again’ interview
Ank is primarily a striker as well. I wouldn’t be too surprised by any success he has on the feet,
though I think he’s gonna need to grapple for this one.
Aspinall definitely the sort of dude to try his luck though, he's a nervous starter and that could work in Pereira's favor but a prime well rounded and large HW like Aspinall is just too big a jump.
Click to expand...
I'd like him to defend the belt again and fight uncle iev
 
I can see Alex KTFO both of them, but also both can grapple him and should win.
Aspinall seems great, but his boxing defense isn't the best.
Ank might have a very good chin (not that it matters vs Alex)

I want to see:
Alex vs Ank
Jones vs Aspinall

Also, off-topic, I want to see Wboy vs Tumenov (which will not happen... same for Jones vs Aspinall)
 
Aspinall is only the interim champion, so even if Poatan wins he wouldnt be triple C...

Ank is the logical answer, if Poatan wins he has cleared the division, but why does he need until october to be ready?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Takes_Two_To_Tango
  • Poll
Who would you rather see fight Tom Aspinall? Ciryl Gane or Poatan?
2 3
Replies
49
Views
1K
icemun
icemun
JoeRowe
Aspinall teases Pereira fight?
3 4 5
Replies
91
Views
5K
Phisher
Phisher
TCE
News Tom Aspinall still open to fight Alex Pereira at UFC 300, but ‘I’ve heard nothing so far’
2
Replies
26
Views
1K
Fatback96
Fatback96
Substance Abuse
Tom Aspinall Calls for Jon Jones to be Stripped: "I Should be the Real Champion."
6 7 8
Replies
144
Views
8K
dc007
dc007
650lb Sumo
Aspinall won't make it out of the second round.
5 6 7
Replies
131
Views
8K
StonedLemur
StonedLemur

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,236,881
Messages
55,451,002
Members
174,783
Latest member
notnormal

Share this page

Back
Top