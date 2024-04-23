Who would you rather see fight Pereira next, Ankalaev or Aspinall?

ok lets look at these 2 matchups and its possible outcomes.....



poatan beats aspinall: this would make him the first ever triple champ, he would stomp out virtually any sane people that esteem khabib, izzy, hughes, dc, stipe as superior to him even with a thin resume. it would provide a semblance of an arguement for him being a goat even he doesn't do anything worthwhile afterwards or goes on a losing streak.



poatan beats anko: so this would weaken the thesis of him not being able to handle wrestlers and would give him a 2nd title defense. not much to gain here compared to the counterpart.



poatan loses to aspinall: people say it was a pipe dream and its whatever, a few fans will say he stinks but the general opinion of him will remain the same



potan loses to anko: this will slice up his hype train for sure and provide more evidence that he's been served "stylistically" biased fights and that he cannot mitigate wrestlers.



so yeah, i think aspinall would be the superfight to make if doable. he can always fall back and fight anko. whereas, aspinall has only blaydes on his radar right now, while the rest of the HW division is scraps. It just a matter of time until gane, pav, or some lower ranked guys make some waves that peak aspinall's interest more.