Who would you rather see fight Pereira next, Ankalaev or Aspinall?

KOPPE
אהיה אשר אהיה
@red
- Joined
- Oct 4, 2020
- Messages
- 8,173
- Reaction score
- 17,842
I think Dana does everything he can to avoid this matchup lol
He already hates Ank for his performance against Jan and his subsequent ‘I don’t agree with the draw, I don’t think I can fight for this promotion again’ interview
Ank is primarily a striker as well. I wouldn’t be too surprised by any success he has on the feet,
though I think he’s gonna need to grapple for this one.
Aspinall definitely the sort of dude to try his luck though, he's a nervous starter and that could work in Pereira's favor but a prime well rounded and large HW like Aspinall is just too big a jump.