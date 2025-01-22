  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Who would you pick to beat a prime Tyson?

Out of all the HW greats, here's how I categorized them

Definitely would beat prime Tyson:

Ali
Prime Holmes
Foreman
Both of the Klitschko brothers
Liston
Lennox lewis
Fury

Maybe these guys:

David Tua
Holyfield
Riddick Bowe
Usyk?
James Toney lol
 
You want our input on over a dozen fantasy match-ups? Why not just pick one from that list and stick with it.
 
