Who would you pick to beat a prime Tyson?

Pierce 34
White Belt
@White
- Joined
Dec 6, 2024
- Messages
- 121
- Reaction score
- 213
Out of all the HW greats, here's how I categorized them
Definitely would beat prime Tyson:
Ali
Prime Holmes
Foreman
Both of the Klitschko brothers
Liston
Lennox lewis
Fury
Maybe these guys:
David Tua
Holyfield
Riddick Bowe
Usyk?
James Toney lol
