Who would you like to see Israel Adesanya fight next?

I would love to see him fight Chimaev.

That would be amazing.

SPORT-PREVIEW-Israel-Adesanya-and-Khamzat-Chimaev.jpg
 
It’s gotta be DDP. If you don’t want to see that, you probably hate Izzy and don’t want to see him get the belt back.
 
It’s gotta be DDP. If you don’t want to see that, you probably hate Izzy and don’t want to see him get the belt back.
I wanna see it, but I don't really like guys getting title shots coming off of losses tho.
Izzy/Chimaev is also a must see type fight so I think that will be a pretty great fight to book as well.
 
It’s gotta be DDP. If you don’t want to see that, you probably hate Izzy and don’t want to see him get the belt back.
You don't like people deserving title shots hum

DDP, but guy doesn't deserve a title shot after Sean dog walked him. Khamzat voted, but a Sean Strickland rematch would be good too. They probably will give him DDP though.
 
