Who would you like to see Dricus du Plessis fight next?

Adesanya = The Most Compelling Fight



Never want to see DDP/Strickland again. (Never want to see Strickland again, quite frankly. Hate his style.)



Don't care about Robert Whittaker anymore, at all.



Would like to see DDP DOA Khamzat Chimaev.



But the African-African animosity Izzy generated, after DDP DOA'd Whittaker demands an actual fight between the legit African versus the New Zealander who "calls himself" African, based on his skin pigment rather than his actual geography.