  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Who would you like to see Dricus du Plessis fight next?

Who would you like to see Dricus du Plessis fight next?

  • Total voters
    12
Takes_Two_To_Tango

Takes_Two_To_Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
32,660
Reaction score
43,345
According to @BoxerMaurits thread, it looks like Israel Adesanya is next


If it is, I don't mind. But if it was my choice winner of Whittaker/Khamzat.

How about you guys who would you like DDP to fight next?

1526970593.0.jpg
 
Adesanya = The Most Compelling Fight

Never want to see DDP/Strickland again. (Never want to see Strickland again, quite frankly. Hate his style.)

Don't care about Robert Whittaker anymore, at all.

Would like to see DDP DOA Khamzat Chimaev.

But the African-African animosity Izzy generated, after DDP DOA'd Whittaker demands an actual fight between the legit African versus the New Zealander who "calls himself" African, based on his skin pigment rather than his actual geography.
 
I want Adesanya to become a 3x MW champion.
DDP is a tough fight for him though,
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

BoxerMaurits
  • Poll
Media Israel Adesanya says he was supposed to headline UFC 300 against Du Plessis, but Dricus didn’t want it
6 7 8
Replies
140
Views
5K
markg171
markg171
Unheralded Truth
Media The South African: Dricus du Plessis first title defense will be against this fighter
2
Replies
28
Views
1K
Megatronlee
Megatronlee
Gabe
Dricus du Plessis Didn’t Do Enough to Win That Fight
2 3 4
Replies
66
Views
2K
StonedLemur
StonedLemur
Unheralded Truth
Media DDP on Strickland and Chimaev asking for a fight: Prefers to not gamble with champ status
2
Replies
31
Views
2K
AmonTobin
AmonTobin
Unheralded Truth
Eugene Bareman: Izzy's adamant that he must fight for a title, we are ready while waiting on DDP
2
Replies
34
Views
1K
cereaI
cereaI

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,240,206
Messages
55,678,929
Members
174,892
Latest member
amaralsyed

Share this page

Back
Top