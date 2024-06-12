Who would you like to see Dricus du Plessis fight next?

Takes_Two_To_Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
According to @BoxerMaurits thread, it looks like Israel Adesanya is next
If it is, I don't mind. But if it was my choice winner of Whittaker/Khamzat.
How about you guys who would you like DDP to fight next?
https://forums.sherdog.com/threads/dricus-du-plessis-will-defend-his-middleweight-title-against-israel-adesanya-at-ufc-305-in-perth-australia-on-august-18.4332316/
