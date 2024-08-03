Who Would You Favor Umar or Merab/O'Malley Right Now?

Black9 said:
Honestly, after that performance, he no question beat Cory.

I'd favor him over either of them right now.
Hard to say but at the very least the betting line on both of those fights should be relatively close
 
I'd favor Omalley over him because of Sugas finishing ability. What separates Suga against anyone at BW is his finishing ability and with 25 mins I'll always favor him at BW
 
Hard to say man. Merab seems the harder fight. Yes Umar has to get past Omalleys hands but if he can, he gonna sub him.

Merab is a diff beast altogether and he can see the success Cory had by mixing the grappling and striking which IS his style...

but Umar's striking is nothing to sneeze at anymore either.
 
if anyone thinks O’Malley is better than Umar, you’re either a casual or have TikTok brain… probably both.


Skill wise Umar and Corey are far better fighters than O’Malley.
 
100% O'Malley, and I'm not a fan. Umar isn't some scrub fighter, but O'Malley isn't going to stand there and hang out like Sandhagen did.
 
flektarn said:
Sean. Umar ain't no khabib.
O’Malley is a poor mans Conor lol, it’s the reason the UFC wasted our time with the Chito fight. They know he’s an industry plant being protected.


The match to make should’ve been Sandhagen and he would’ve ran through Sean.
 
ElLunico said:
I'd favor Omalley over him because of Sugas finishing ability. What separates Suga against anyone at BW is his finishing ability and with 25 mins I'll always favor him at BW
Bobby Boulders said:
100% O'Malley, and I'm not a fan. Umar isn't some scrub fighter, but O'Malley isn't going to stand there and hang out like Sandhagen did.
That's why its a fun fight.
If Umar can secure 1 TD i think it's an easy sub, but i think O'Malley is gonna have a MUCH harder time sniping Umar with his Karate-Style.
 
