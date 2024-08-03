Who Would You Favor Umar or Merab/O'Malley Right Now?

Hard to say but at the very least the betting line on both of those fights should be relatively closeHonestly, after that performance, he no question beat Cory.
I'd favor him over either of them right now.
No one is Khabib but that dont mean Umar cant win. This was a HUGE leap in experience for him and he passed the test.
I'd favor Omalley over him because of Sugas finishing ability. What separates Suga against anyone at BW is his finishing ability and with 25 mins I'll always favor him at BW
That's why its a fun fight.100% O'Malley, and I'm not a fan. Umar isn't some scrub fighter, but O'Malley isn't going to stand there and hang out like Sandhagen did.
Vegas: ok, we’ll make Umar a -300 favorite.