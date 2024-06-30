  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Who would you favor in a Aspinall vs Poatan fight?

Who wins?

  • Total voters
    42
Since I made this thread for both the Jon and the Ank match up, I thought I'd do Aspinall too.

Feel free to elaborate on your choice if you inclined to.

Aspinall. He's at least as fast as Jiri but much bigger, hits like a truck and can submit people like Volkov with ease. It's a big ask for Alex. An enormous ask in fact.
 
This hype for Alex is insane Jiri is the most hitable motherfucker on the planet. Alex was dominated by Izzy in 6 of the 7 rounds they fought in UFC. If you want to sacrifice him this badly just do it the traditional Aztec way.
 
Poatan needs to beat Ankalaev first , put on some muscle and have a tune up fight at HW...

Then we can talk
 
Poatan needs to beat Ankalaev first , put on some muscle and have a tune up fight at HW...

Then we can talk
It's not about who you think he should fight or what he should do next. Just who you think would win?
 
If tom mixes it up, id expect him to win

If he decides to keep it standing, my bet is poatan finishes him
 
Aspinall. He’s bigger (natty HW), and more rounded. And he’s actually survived getting punched by HW like Pavlovich.

I don’t think it’s even close, tbh. Aspinall by finish at some point within 3 rounds, imo. Probably even 2.

I’d like to see Alex attempt to win the third belt, btw. But it’s not happening against Aspinall, imo. I don’t like his chances against Jones, Aspinall, or Gane.
 
This hype for Alex is insane Jiri is the most hitable motherfucker on the planet. Alex was dominated by Izzy in 6 of the 7 rounds they fought in UFC. If you want to sacrifice him this badly just do it the traditional Aztec way.
Bruh, it's just a question.
 
I'm dying to see someone with 3 title belts so Poatan. Making him real GOAT than those inactive yet still Goat.
 
I don't think Poatan takes the HW fight against Aspinall. he was already talking about needing to properly make the transition to HW during the post fight press conference. odds are his next fight it at LHW. that said I would favor Aspinall if the two were to fight
 
It's not about who you think he should fight or what he should do next. Just who you think would win?
With right preparation - Poatan
If he jumps up recklessly - Aspinall
 
Aspinall all day.

Hell I might even favor Aspinall if he somehow decides to keep it standing.

I think Aspinall has the speed to land first, which is the most important thing when both guys hit as hard as they do.
 
If Blaydes pulls out , we might find out.
 
