Who would have won between Alex Pereira and Mirko Crocop?

Haj01

Haj01

Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
Nov 27, 2009
Messages
14,306
Reaction score
3,062
Who would have won between Alex Pereira and Mirko Crocop?

Even though Crocop was a heavyweight he only weighed in at around 220-230 which is what Alex drops down from anyway to make LHW.

Crocop in his prime vs Pereira in mma rules. Who ya got?
 
