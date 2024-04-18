Who wins: Middleweight Poatan vs LHW Jiri

jackleeb
apparently alex pereria weighs 219 pounds on fight night as a middleweight
while jiri weighs around 216-218 pounds as a light heavyweight (98-99 kg on fight night)
does this mean jiri (who is terribly non-technical) is better p4p than alex pereira?
Who wins, middleweight poatan (219 lbs) vs light heavyweight jiri (218 lbs)?
A) Same result. CHAMA bitches
B) WAR JIRI
C) Double KO
