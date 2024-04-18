Who wins: Middleweight Poatan vs LHW Jiri

apparently alex pereria weighs 219 pounds on fight night as a middleweight
while jiri weighs around 216-218 pounds as a light heavyweight (98-99 kg on fight night)




does this mean jiri (who is terribly non-technical) is better p4p than alex pereira?


Who wins, middleweight poatan (219 lbs) vs light heavyweight jiri (218 lbs)?

A) Same result. CHAMA bitches
B) WAR JIRI
C) Double KO
 
WAR Jiri

That isn't a response to the question, bc, idk. I just tend to post WAR Jiri often, and this seemed like as good a time as any, since you did so yourself.
 
jackleeb said:
apparently alex pereria weighs 219 pounds on fight night as a middleweight
while jiri weighs around 216-218 pounds as a light heavyweight (98-99 kg on fight night)




does this mean jiri (who is terribly non-technical) is better p4p than alex pereira?


Who wins, middleweight poatan (219 lbs) vs light heavyweight jiri (218 lbs)?

A) Same result. CHAMA bitches
B) WAR JIRI
C) Double KO
I just seen 3 of your threads on the front page all made in the last hour. You need to find a better hobby sherbro.
 
ILove4MinutesHyuna said:
I just seen 3 of your threads on the front page all made in the last hour. You need to find a better hobby sherbro.
i post once a month or two. only reason i post 3 times today is because of ufc 300.
my next post will be in 6 months.

meanwhile, you:
checking sherdog everyday. 100+ comments per week

touch grass bro
 
I don't understand why Jiri thinks he needs to try to cut down to MW. He won the title, was competitive with the current champ despite losing, and just KO'd the division's, best "young" prospect. If the next fight is Pereira vs Ankalaev, match him vs Hill, and if he beats Hill, he's got another title shot locked up. Whoever the champ is.
 
Prochazka nuthuggers are getting worse than chumzhat and makhachump nuthuggers.

U7aqsk.gif
 
yall don't think jiri bloats with himself with water weight after the weigh ins?
 
Latest posts

