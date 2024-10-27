Who wins: llia or Islam at 155?

I think Illia is a bad matchup for Islam (relative to everyone in the 155 pool).
If Illia manages to beat Lopez, I could see him challenging Islam for the 155 belt immediately afterwards; I would hate it if this fight never happens before Islam retires.
 
Topuria by KO. Islam is chinny.

Or Topuria rocks him knocks him down and then submits him.
 
1730000250151.png

Bet online is close me thinks.
 
Id like to see Islam vs Topuria -- just to see how Islam deals with Ilia's arrogance and trash talk.

Could have a Khabib-Conor vibe -- which would be great hype for the fight.
 
I'll take Illa he's been much much more impressive in the UFC thus far.
 
50/50 fight. Ilia has all the tools to beat Islam.

Put it this way even tho Ilia is a FW he the biggest threat to Islam. Those group of guys (Poirier, Chandler, Do Bronx, Gaethje) are not on Ilia's level
 
jeff7b9 said:
Size matters.
{<diva}
I like you but…

Holloway had size when he knocked out Justin… what did that do for him against Topuria?

TOP KO’s Makachev and makes it look easy
 
