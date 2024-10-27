Who wins: llia or Islam at 155?

Terminalwhitebelt
I think Illia is a bad matchup for Islam (relative to everyone in the 155 pool).
If Illia manages to beat Lopez, I could see him challenging Islam for the 155 belt immediately afterwards; I would hate it if this fight never happens before Islam retires.
