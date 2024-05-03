Who wins? Current Jones vs Alex Pereira.

I have a feeling this fight will end up happening. Prime Jones beats Alex obviously but the guy is definitely not in his prime while Alex is, or at least isn't too far removed. Who do you think wins? Jones submitted Gane easily but I doubt submitting Alex will be as easy as the guy is definitely improving his ground game. Also, given how long Jones has been fighting and how his wrestling mostly failed against Reyes and Santos, I don't think Jones can implement a grappling heavy game for too long.
On the feet, Alex is definitely better but I don't think he can win a decision against Jones and has to knock him out. Dangerous left hook but I just cannot see Jones getting knocked out.
Fuck man. This match up is actually hype.
 
Istryker said:
Jones subs him faster than Gane.


Alex wouldn't even be considered a noteworthy contender in Jones prime at LHW if we're being honest.
I agree but I don't think Jones is in his prime anymore and I definitely think Alex is more competent on the ground than Gane. Doesn't Gane only train when he has a fight?
 
TerraRayzing said:
Trains with Glover and did fine against Jiri and Jan. Meanwhile, aside from Jones, Gane was wrestled and controlled by Francis, lmao.
He was taken down 3 times by Jan and also taken down by Jiri and Izzy.

Shocking how supposed hardcore MMA fans can't see the forest from the trees on this one, especially considering the fact he's only facing strikers and not well rounded MMA fighters.

Gane got controlled by Ngannou who's a physical beast at HW and Jon Jones, those two are no slouches at all. Especially Ngannou wrestling which was vastly improved since his Stipe L.
 
Istryker said:
He was taken down 3 times by Jan and also taken down by Jiri and Izzy.

Shocking how supposed hardcore MMA fans can't see the forest from the trees on this one, especially considering the fact he's only facing strikers and not well rounded MMA fighters.

Gane got controlled by Ngannou who's a physical beast at HW and Jon Jones, those two are no slouches at all. Especially Ngannou wrestling which was vastly improved since his Stipe L.
How many times was he submitted?

So Jiri and Jan are not well rounded? Those two are no slouches at all either.
 
TerraRayzing said:
Trains with Glover and did fine against Jiri and Jan. Meanwhile, aside from Jones, Gane was wrestled and controlled by Francis, lmao.
Alex needed and got the KO against Izzy because Izzy wrestled him to the ground and controlled him.
 
613 said:
Alex needed and got the KO against Izzy because Izzy wrestled him to the ground and controlled him.
Alex has improved massively since the first Izzy fight tho. I honestly thought Jan was going to out grapple him but guy has definitely improved a lot.
Enough to keep Jones away? I dunno.
 
I wouldn't say Alex is in the middle of his prime, lot of wars in kickboxing. At HW, Jon subs him even if he isn't on PEDs at the moment.
 
VinceArch said:
I wouldn't say Alex is in the middle of his prime, lot of wars in kickboxing. At HW, Jon subs him even if he isn't on PEDs at the moment.
Idk man, I don't think going to the ground will be instant death for Alex. Aside from the Gane win, Jones' last submission win was against Vitor in 2012.
 
Alex would need to flying knee KO immediately when Jones tries for takedown. I doubt Jones tries to stand and bang.
 
