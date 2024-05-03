Who wins? Current Jones vs Alex Pereira.

I have a feeling this fight will end up happening. Prime Jones beats Alex obviously but the guy is definitely not in his prime while Alex is, or at least isn't too far removed. Who do you think wins? Jones submitted Gane easily but I doubt submitting Alex will be as easy as the guy is definitely improving his ground game. Also, given how long Jones has been fighting and how his wrestling mostly failed against Reyes and Santos, I don't think Jones can implement a grappling heavy game for too long.

On the feet, Alex is definitely better but I don't think he can win a decision against Jones and has to knock him out. Dangerous left hook but I just cannot see Jones getting knocked out.

Fuck man. This match up is actually hype.