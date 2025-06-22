Who will win the Aspinall sweepstakes & fight for the HW title next?

Almeida. He's the only one available, not coming off a loss, and who hasn't already lost to Aspinall. If Gane started training again today then he still wouldn't be ready to fight until long after Aspinall vs. Almeida already happened.
I think Gane, followed by Almeida fighting & winning a #1 contender match.
I love these events.Aspinall vs Gane & Volkov vs Almeida all on the same card is the way to go imo.
All true, but it doesn't change the fact that Gane doesn't seem to actually be available.Well we saw Almeida get finished by Blaydes fairly recently. Both guys likely get finished by Aspinall but I think Gane would be a bit more competitive. I think Almeida needs to get another win before you can put him in a PPV main event.
Gane is still the more appealing choice given he's the more credentialed fighter & they have a history ie Gane turning down an opportunity to call him out when he won in France etc.
All true, but it doesn't change the fact that Gane doesn't seem to actually be available.
Who cares hw is the weakest division everyone who was any good retired or got old and aspinall some how never had to fight any of them .. and he blows up as soon as the division is empty..Who do you think will fight Tom Aspinall for the undisputed heavyweight title next?
