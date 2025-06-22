Who will win the Aspinall sweepstakes & fight for the HW title next?

The next challenger for the heavyweight title will be...

Almeida. He's the only one available, not coming off a loss, and who hasn't already lost to Aspinall. If Gane started training again today then he still wouldn't be ready to fight until long after Aspinall vs. Almeida already happened.
 
I think Gane, followed by Almeida fighting & winning a #1 contender match.
 
JBJ was here said:
Almeida. He's the only one available, not coming off a loss, and who hasn't already lost to Aspinall. If Gane started training again today then he still wouldn't be ready to fight until long after Aspinall vs. Almeida already happened.
Well we saw Almeida get finished by Blaydes fairly recently. Both guys likely get finished by Aspinall but I think Gane would be a bit more competitive. I think Almeida needs to get another win before you can put him in a PPV main event.

Gane is still the more appealing choice given he's the more credentialed fighter & they have a history ie Gane turning down an opportunity to call him out when he won in France etc.
 
svmr_db said:
Aspinall vs Gane & Volkov vs Almeida all on the same card is the way to go imo.
I love these events.

I wish the UFC did more of these "4 man tournament" type events, where you pair the championship fight with the #1 contender fight.

Also that way if Gane got injured, Volkov or Almeida can be a backup.
 
svmr_db said:
Well we saw Almeida get finished by Blaydes fairly recently. Both guys likely get finished by Aspinall but I think Gane would be a bit more competitive. I think Almeida needs to get another win before you can put him in a PPV main event.

Gane is still the more appealing choice given he's the more credentialed fighter & they have a history ie Gane turning down an opportunity to call him out when he won in France etc.
All true, but it doesn't change the fact that Gane doesn't seem to actually be available.
 
JBJ was here said:
All true, but it doesn't change the fact that Gane doesn't seem to actually be available.
What is this based on? It's unlikely they are even looking to have Aspinall fight before October anyways. What is stopping Gane from starting up a training camp in a month or so?
 
svmr_db said:
Who do you think will fight Tom Aspinall for the undisputed heavyweight title next?

View attachment 1100564
Who cares hw is the weakest division everyone who was any good retired or got old and aspinall some how never had to fight any of them .. and he blows up as soon as the division is empty..


You've got Gane who couldn't hold a candle to Francis Jones or Stipe .

And you've got blades who can't hold a candle to any top 5 hw..
 
