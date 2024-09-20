Who will headline UFC 310 in your options? (MODS PLEASE ADD POLL)

Koya

Koya

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Mar 21, 2016
Messages
2,534
Reaction score
3,691
Let's play a game and try to predict it. The choices :

1- Makhachev Vs Tsarukyan

2- Belal Vs Shavkat

3- Merab Vs Figgy/Umar

4- Pantoja VS someone (KKF?)

5- Some BMF Bullshit

I vote option 2 Belal/Shavkat because I'm not sure Makhachev is healed in time for December. What about you ?
 
Probably Belal. That lines up with when he said he would be ready.
 
Islam if he's recovered, otherwise Pantoja
 
Islam , Mohamed, and Merab
what a line up
sounds like a prophecy card
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

JoeRowe
Title Fights to End 2024/Start 2025
Replies
3
Views
116
Alpha_T83
Alpha_T83
JoeRowe
Matchmaking the Rest of the 2024 Schedule
2
Replies
29
Views
1K
Hdfi
Hdfi

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,247,797
Messages
56,216,758
Members
175,111
Latest member
immensebyword89

Share this page

Back
Top