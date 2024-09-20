Who will headline UFC 310 in your options? (MODS PLEASE ADD POLL)

Let's play a game and try to predict it. The choices :



1- Makhachev Vs Tsarukyan



2- Belal Vs Shavkat



3- Merab Vs Figgy/Umar



4- Pantoja VS someone (KKF?)



5- Some BMF Bullshit



I vote option 2 Belal/Shavkat because I'm not sure Makhachev is healed in time for December. What about you ?