Who will headline UFC 310 in your options? (MODS PLEASE ADD POLL)

Koya
Let's play a game and try to predict it. The choices :
1- Makhachev Vs Tsarukyan
2- Belal Vs Shavkat
3- Merab Vs Figgy/Umar
4- Pantoja VS someone (KKF?)
5- Some BMF Bullshit
I vote option 2 Belal/Shavkat because I'm not sure Makhachev is healed in time for December. What about you ?
I vote option 2 Belal/Shavkat because I'm not sure Makhachev is healed in time for December. What about you ?