Who will have the strength advantage between DDP and Khamzat?

Khamzat is the better grappler in terms of skill (although I think DDP is good enough to escape submissions and not be completely outclassed) but who would you give the strength advantage to? I've seen lots of comments that Khamzat will overpower DDP but imo, I'd give the advantage to the champ.
This was actually brought up by DDP himself in the interview and he was pretty confident that he would be stronger of the two.
I know he was huge at the weight but people kinda forget that Khamzat was a WW and this fight will be super interesting as DDP is a legit, huge middleweight. Would be curious to see if Khamzat can match his strength.
