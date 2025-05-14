Who will have the strength advantage between DDP and Khamzat?

Khamzat is the better grappler in terms of skill (although I think DDP is good enough to escape submissions and not be completely outclassed) but who would you give the strength advantage to? I've seen lots of comments that Khamzat will overpower DDP but imo, I'd give the advantage to the champ.
This was actually brought up by DDP himself in the interview and he was pretty confident that he would be stronger of the two.
I know he was huge at the weight but people kinda forget that Khamzat was a WW and this fight will be super interesting as DDP is a legit, huge middleweight. Would be curious to see if Khamzat can match his strength.
 
Dricus, most likely. He has the bulldozer strength that will help him fight back against those takedown attempts. He fights at 215 lbs and most likely, will come in heavier than Khamzat. Carries a lot of lean muscle mass/six pack.

Similar frame size. Khamzat is slightly taller, but Dricus has the longer reach/longer arms. Dricus has the crazy physique.

1747243390627.png

1747243643223.png
 
For real, I agree. The difference in frame between Khamzat and DDP kinda gives the impression that DDP would have a considerable strength advantage. Khamzat, while don't get me wrong, is physically strong and has an insane squeeze, doesn't look like a massive middleweight while DDP legit looks like a monster.
If Khamzat can actually overpower DDP then the whole division is fucked.
 
DDP is for sure bigger tho and maybe stronger, but they're both former WWs like Whittaker

I guess people kinda forget ;)
Dricus cuts a lot more weight to make middleweight. I posted this picture above. As per himself, he walks around 224 - 231 lbs when not in camp

1747244871025.png
 
