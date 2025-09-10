Who will be the first Balkan UFC champion? Scandinavian? Baltic?

Serbia and Croatia are slacking in the UFC. Dominating the NBA with Jokic and Doncic. Tennis with the goat Djokovic. Football with Modric (2nd and 3rd place last 2 world cups for Croatia). Etc etc etc. Still no UFC champion? The caucacus region has champions. From Georgia to Dagestan. Miocic did say « Croatia we have champion » upon winning the belt? Does that count? What about Miletich the Croatian sensation? Crocop was expected to take it. Erceg fought for it. He’s australian. Rakic represents Serbia officially now. Ante Delija? Sandro Pericic while Australian is fanatically Croatian? K1’s first champion was Cikatic. Crocop was k1’s last champion? Hrgovic in heavyweight boxing is a fight away from the belt. What’s taking so long in MMA? Could it be Soldic? Do diaspora Balkanites count? There are degrees. While Miletich is very proud of Croatia, from what I’ve been able to gather might only be 1/8 or 1/4 Croatian, tho he will deny this. Stipe’s parents are both immigrants from Croatia and his father never stayed in the USA for very long and went back to Europe. Are there baltic or scandinavian champions? Miocic and Crocop should put Croatia up there.