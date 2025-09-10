Who will be the first Balkan UFC champion? Scandinavian? Baltic?

Serbia and Croatia are slacking in the UFC. Dominating the NBA with Jokic and Doncic. Tennis with the goat Djokovic. Football with Modric (2nd and 3rd place last 2 world cups for Croatia). Etc etc etc. Still no UFC champion? The caucacus region has champions. From Georgia to Dagestan. Miocic did say « Croatia we have champion » upon winning the belt? Does that count? What about Miletich the Croatian sensation? Crocop was expected to take it. Erceg fought for it. He’s australian. Rakic represents Serbia officially now. Ante Delija? Sandro Pericic while Australian is fanatically Croatian? K1’s first champion was Cikatic. Crocop was k1’s last champion? Hrgovic in heavyweight boxing is a fight away from the belt. What’s taking so long in MMA? Could it be Soldic? Do diaspora Balkanites count? There are degrees. While Miletich is very proud of Croatia, from what I’ve been able to gather might only be 1/8 or 1/4 Croatian, tho he will deny this. Stipe’s parents are both immigrants from Croatia and his father never stayed in the USA for very long and went back to Europe. Are there baltic or scandinavian champions? Miocic and Crocop should put Croatia up there.
 
Milenkovic said:
Balkans are mental midgets, when it doesnt go their way, they just give up.

There are a few exceptions obviously like listed in OP but more often than not, giving up is our favourite pastime
Click to expand...

Pretty much—good when they’re the hammer, really bad when they’re the nail. And it’s the same in every sport.

In soccer, players start blaming each other; in combat sports, it’s always some minor detail that gets blown out of proportion by the media to make the loss seem more ‘scientifically’ explainable. Suddenly, the narrative becomes: if only they had managed this one tiny point, they would have won. It’s always the same, no matter the country.
 
Roberto Soldic may have a chance but the UFC kept lowballing him.

there was a time that Australia had no hopes of having a champion, we have no wrestling culture and a small population relative to size.

Now we’ve had 3 so it’s not out of the question that any Balkan state could have a champion.
 
markantony20 said:
Roberto Soldic may have a chance but the UFC kept lowballing him.

there was a time that Australia had no hopes of having a champion, we have no wrestling culture and a small population relative to size.

Now we’ve had 3 so it’s not out of the question that any Balkan state could have a champion.
Click to expand...

Although he now tries to sell the narrative that the UFC supposedly offered him a 50k+50k contract, it was actually closer to a 125k+125k deal when went on his podcast and interview tour to explain why he chose ONE. Now, though, he seems to be seeking sympathy because it’s obvious that ONE has already derailed his career.

He’s not getting any recognizable names in the MMA world, and on top of that, they give him just one fight per year despite a 10-fight contract. Sure, the ONE deal might pay him around $5 million by the end of his career, but that might also mark the end of his relevance in the sport.

In the UFC, he might have earned less if he lost, but he would have made significantly more if he kept winning, especially given his fighting style and his raw, simple, yet fluent English. He could have become a star, even a legend—something he’ll likely never achieve in ONE, no matter how his career unfolds.

It’s fine that he prioritized his bank account, but I really doubt he’s genuinely happy.
 
Milenkovic said:
Balkans are mental midgets, when it doesnt go their way, they just give up.

There are a few exceptions obviously like listed in OP but more often than not, giving up is our favourite pastime
Click to expand...
I guess you don't follow the world cup.

The Croatian national team is notorious for never being out of a game and snatching victory from the jaws of defeat.

I think in both 2018 when they made the final, and 2022 when they got third place, they fell behind in almost every single game and came back to win, including their epic extra time comebacks against England and Brazil.
 
stipe_miocic_cro_jersey.jpg
minnesota-vikings-brock-lesnar-waits-1004523040.jpg
FDkddOsX0AEZl1X
 
Koro_11 said:
I guess you don't follow the world cup.

The Croatian national team is notorious for never being out of a game and snatching victory from the jaws of defeat.

I think in both 2018 when they made the final, and 2022 when they got third place, they fell behind in almost every single game and came back to win, including their epic extra time comebacks against England and Brazil.
Click to expand...
I said there are exceptions. Im Balkan, ive grown up around these people all my life.
 
Harlekin said:
Huh?
Rose's parents are from Lithuania, which is former Sowjet area north of Poland.

First caucasus region, now balkan, what's next? Roman Empire, third Reich? Those two have a lot of champions
Click to expand...

Uhhhh that....curious....phrasing aside we do have a dearth of good Italian or German fighters in MMA.
 
Milenkovic said:
I said there are exceptions. Im Balkan, ive grown up around these people all my life.
Click to expand...
Fair enough, I'm from the Balkans too and I know what you mean.

One of the most frustrating parts about watching Mirko Cro Cop's career was the fact that despite being an absolute killer, he was never really able to recover very well when things started to not go his way.

But this last generation of Croatian footballers are definitely the exception, and Novak Djokovic is definitely the exception, and Doncic and Jokic are probably the 2 most reliable NBA players of the past few years.... Drazen Petrovic back in the day was pure mental strength too.

I would say there are a lot of mental giants in the Balkans, but yeah I know what you mean, we have a lot of hot heads too who are prone to losing our shit when things don't go our way too.
 
Last edited:
Koro_11 said:
Fair enough, I'm from the Balkans too and I know what you mean.

One of the most frustrating parts about watching Mirko Cro Cop's career was the fact that despite being an absolute killer, he was never really able to recover very well when things started to not go his way.

But this last generation of Croatian footballers are definitely the exception, and Novak Djokovic is definitely the exception, and Doncic and Jokic are probably the 2 most reliable NBA players of the past few years.... Drazen Petrovic back in the day was pure mental strength too.

I would say there are a lot of mental giants in the Balkans, but yeah I know what you mean, we have a lot of hot heads too who are prone to losing our shit when things don't go our way too.
Click to expand...
Perfect example is the Serbian NT , they start losing 1-0, it doesnt go their way and they get a red card and lost 5/6-0 it personifies us as a people really.
 
Milenkovic said:
Perfect example is the Serbian NT , they start losing 1-0, it doesnt go their way and they get a red card and lost 5/6-0 it personifies us as a people really.
Click to expand...
Yeah I really don't get the Serbian football team, many good individual and capable players come and go, but the same story for the last few generation of players. The qualifier yesterday was pretty hard to watch, I know England has a pretty strong squad, but I thought they would have a tough time playing in Marakana, but as soon as it started to go wrong it just fell apart for them.

But Serbian basketball team, completely different story, probably the best and most consistent basketball nation aside from the US for the past decade or so.

Also Novak probably all time GOAT... to beat this version of Alcaraz at 38 years old was always gonna be a tough task, but still making the semis in grand slams at this point of his career is pretty damn consistent.

But yeah, the Balkans is easily the pound for pound greatest athlete producers when considering population sizes, I guess some of our athletes have to have some mental handicap sometimes to give the rest of the world a chance to compete with us lol.
 
