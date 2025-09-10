Who will be the first Balkan UFC champion? Scandinavian? Baltic?

markantony20 said: Roberto Soldic may have a chance but the UFC kept lowballing him.



there was a time that Australia had no hopes of having a champion, we have no wrestling culture and a small population relative to size.



Now we've had 3 so it's not out of the question that any Balkan state could have a champion.

Although he now tries to sell the narrative that the UFC supposedly offered him a 50k+50k contract, it was actually closer to a 125k+125k deal when went on his podcast and interview tour to explain why he chose ONE. Now, though, he seems to be seeking sympathy because it’s obvious that ONE has already derailed his career.He’s not getting any recognizable names in the MMA world, and on top of that, they give him just one fight per year despite a 10-fight contract. Sure, the ONE deal might pay him around $5 million by the end of his career, but that might also mark the end of his relevance in the sport.In the UFC, he might have earned less if he lost, but he would have made significantly more if he kept winning, especially given his fighting style and his raw, simple, yet fluent English. He could have become a star, even a legend—something he’ll likely never achieve in ONE, no matter how his career unfolds.It’s fine that he prioritized his bank account, but I really doubt he’s genuinely happy.