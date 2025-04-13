Who were you Sher-bros more impressed with yesterday…Paddy or Silva?

DiazSlap
Pre-fight, many “pundits” thought Chandler would be too much for Paddy and not only did Paddy win, he finished Chandler without taking much damage(pretty impressive).
Silva had questionable wrasslin’ but was able to handle himself just fine and finished Mitchell with a submission(not many expected this).
To me Paddy was more impressive as he has been considered a joke for most of his career and he has proven to be legit.
