Who were you Sher-bros more impressed with yesterday…Paddy or Silva?

Pre-fight, many “pundits” thought Chandler would be too much for Paddy and not only did Paddy win, he finished Chandler without taking much damage(pretty impressive).

Silva had questionable wrasslin’ but was able to handle himself just fine and finished Mitchell with a submission(not many expected this).

To me Paddy was more impressive as he has been considered a joke for most of his career and he has proven to be legit.


1744562555242.gif
 
Maybe Silva because I think chandler could be a worse fighter than mitchell at this point due to his terrible fight IQ. Still don't know why he tried to wrestle
 
I'll go with Paddy. Silva winning by sub was impressive, but I kind of feel like Bryce has reached his ceiling as a fighter. Chandler, though on a losing streak, still looked game in the 1st, but Paddy just broke him.
 
Well Bryce isn’t a former world champ, and neither is Silva. So obviously Paddy stole the show
 
John makfresshi said:
Well Bryce isn’t a former world champ, and neither is Silva. So obviously Paddy stole the show
Obviously nootin buddeh…Chandler was never a UFC champ but still a very credible opponent for the Baddy.
 
They both basically pushed themselves into late replacement title contention. So I'm going to say it's a tie.
 
DiazSlap said:
Hate to call you out Chowdry but you picked Chandler to beat Paddy pre-fight buddeh.
yeah I underestimated paddy, and it may sound like an excuse but I didn't expect chandler to shoot takedowns like that early, I thought he was going to use all his energy trying to ko paddy but he instead wrestled for a lot of the first 2 rounds. Paddy was a better striker and would have won regardless but chandler also fought really badly
 
Sean Chowdhury said:
yeah I underestimated paddy, and it may sound like an excuse but I didn't expect chandler to shoot takedowns like that early, I thought he was going to use all his energy trying to ko paddy but he instead wrestled for a lot of the first 2 rounds. Paddy was a better striker and would have won regardless but chandler also fought really badly
Chandler’s fight IQ keeps dropping with every fight.

Paddy seems to be taking things more seriously.
 
Both were unexpected. I didn't see Mitchell getting subbed and didn't see Chandler getting tko'd by Paddy but i don't know enough about Silva like if he is a great submission guy i thought he was a KO guy. So I have to go with Paddy.
 
Silva 100%.

Paddy is a big for the division LW, who was fighting a 38 yo small for the division guy. Chandler made his career on being explosive enough to close the distance on guys, but the combination of him losing a step, plus Paddy being the biggest fastest guy he’s fought made it impossible.
 
To be honest, Neither?
Bryce fought like a scared child and got handled without any real adversity.
And Chandler fought like an idiot who is 38 and a company man.

Neither guy in Silva or Paddy faced a real challenge last night. I’d like to see either guy fight someone who doesn’t act like a punching bag.
 
Guy LeDouche said:
To be honest, Neither?
Bryce fought like a scared child and got handled without any real adversity.
And Chandler fought like an idiot who is 38 and a company man.

Neither guy in Silva or Paddy faced a real challenge last night. I’d like to see either guy fight someone who doesn’t act like a punching bag.
<puhlease>
 
Jean Silva and it’s not close. The skillset he put on display last night was incredible… everything from his striking, athleticism, and takedown defense was elite.


Lets not act like natural 45’er Jean wouldn’t have destroyed washed Mike Chandler as well last night.

I’m not impressed by Paddy getting thrown around by losing streak Chandler until he gassed himself lol. Bros fast twitch is absolutely shot, he looks slower every fight.

<5>
 
