Who were the “unfavorable” matches for Alex?

Pequeño Corey
Huge For Coreyweight
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Nov 12, 2014
- Messages
- 12,632
- Reaction score
- 14,497
To say that Alex received favorable matchmaking implies that there were unfavorable matches he was protected from. At MW specifically, who were they? Khamzat is really the only name I can think of, but given his alleged visa issues, injuries, Covid, Ramadan, etc. it can be hard getting him lined up for a fight.
Who else has the dominant grappling to expose Alex’s supposed deficiency on the ground? I believe his TDD and sub defense are better than he gets credit for, in addition to being massive for the weight class.
I think Alex was expedited more-so than he was protected. It could have been Marvin, Cannonier, Costa, or Hermannsen instead of Strickland, and I’m picking AP to beat any one of them.
Who else has the dominant grappling to expose Alex’s supposed deficiency on the ground? I believe his TDD and sub defense are better than he gets credit for, in addition to being massive for the weight class.
I think Alex was expedited more-so than he was protected. It could have been Marvin, Cannonier, Costa, or Hermannsen instead of Strickland, and I’m picking AP to beat any one of them.