Who were the “unfavorable” matches for Alex?

To say that Alex received favorable matchmaking implies that there were unfavorable matches he was protected from. At MW specifically, who were they? Khamzat is really the only name I can think of, but given his alleged visa issues, injuries, Covid, Ramadan, etc. it can be hard getting him lined up for a fight.

Who else has the dominant grappling to expose Alex’s supposed deficiency on the ground? I believe his TDD and sub defense are better than he gets credit for, in addition to being massive for the weight class.

I think Alex was expedited more-so than he was protected. It could have been Marvin, Cannonier, Costa, or Hermannsen instead of Strickland, and I’m picking AP to beat any one of them.
 
Since he came in a few years back, you might say Romero if he used his wrestling. But he doesn’t really do that
 
Jan. They could've given Poatan someone lower ranked with less wrestling like Walker or Oezdemir in July, held up the LHW title and then given him a Jiri title fight in November. I think most people thought he'd lose to Jan, just like Izzy did.

Edit: Nm, read TS. I'd say Whittaker, Chimaev, Hermansson, Gastelum, Brunson, Cannonier were unfavourable ones.
 
Jan.

I did actually score that fight for Jan in real time. But the judges saw it differently.

Jan was a legit opponent (r3), with the reward being a LHW TS to the winner.

Then he beat an ex-UFC LHW champion that vacated due to injury.
 
