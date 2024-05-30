who were all the dudes who popped conor in the infamous post khabib fight brawl?

stronghulk said: Conor actually popped them more than they popped him, gotta give him that. I think Islam punched Dillon Danis in the back head, kind of cheap. Click to expand...

Khabib stans love to say that Khabib utterly stole Conor's soul and crushed him, but when Conor saw Khabib jump the fence and attack Danis he followed him without question and started fighting again immediately.Anybody saying Conor is afraid of them is retarded. He'll fight them any time, even right after fighting Khabib for 20 minutes.