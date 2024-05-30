who were all the dudes who popped conor in the infamous post khabib fight brawl?

thewhiterooster
dana hates sunscreen
it's been a while since I've seen the brawl in the cage after khabib whooped conor. who were all the guys who jumped the cage and hit conor?
actually, this brawl was one of the best things for dillon's "career". not many of the casuals knew who danis was prior to the brawl.Conor actually popped them more than they popped him, gotta give him that. I think Islam punched Dillon Danis in the back head, kind of cheap.
Wasn't the UFC gonna fire this guy until Khabib took a stand?Zubaira Tukhugov
Was the guy in red I think who hit Conor. Fights in the UFC at Fw and lw
Yes I believe so. I remember Dana threatening to fire all of them and Khabib might have said he would retire too if that was the caseWasn't the UFC gonna fire this guy until Khabib took a stand?
Or something like that
People thought Jones ran from the hit and run scene with pregnant woman to flee the policeLike Saint Jones but that is just because he is an inspiration for millions and an holy man blessing pregnant women and baptizing cop cars with his head.
