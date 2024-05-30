who were all the dudes who popped conor in the infamous post khabib fight brawl?

it's been a while since I've seen the brawl in the cage after khabib whooped conor. who were all the guys who jumped the cage and hit conor?
 
Conor actually popped them more than they popped him, gotta give him that. I think Islam punched Dillon Danis in the back head, kind of cheap.
 
Zubaira Tukhugov

Was the guy in red I think who hit Conor. Fights in the UFC at Fw and lw
 
stronghulk said:
Conor actually popped them more than they popped him, gotta give him that. I think Islam punched Dillon Danis in the back head, kind of cheap.
actually, this brawl was one of the best things for dillon's "career". not many of the casuals knew who danis was prior to the brawl.
 
Not being racist but they all looked exactly the same. There was literally nothing but different clothing seperating them. Virtually identical.
 
blaseblase said:
Wasn't the UFC gonna fire this guy until Khabib took a stand?
Yes I believe so. I remember Dana threatening to fire all of them and Khabib might have said he would retire too if that was the case
Or something like that
 
Davidjacksonjones said:
Yes I believe so. I remember Dana threatening to fire all of them and Khabib might have said he would retire too if that was the case
Or something like that
so dumb. but Conor and all of his pals who attacked the bus basically got praised. the ufc used the footage to sell the fight. dana did nothing "it's the fight game" smh
 
thewhiterooster said:
so dumb. but Conor and all of his pals who attacked the bus basically got praised. the ufc used the footage to sell the fight. dana did nothing "it's the fight game" smh
Yep. Being the biggest draw and money maker, Conor gets away with a lot of shit
Funny how Dana called the bus incident the most disgusting thing to happen and then ends up using it in the promo
 
thewhiterooster said:
so dumb. but Conor and all of his pals who attacked the bus basically got praised. the ufc used the footage to sell the fight. dana did nothing "it's the fight game" smh
and yes I know the reasons behind it and how much $ conor makes the organization
 
stronghulk said:
Conor actually popped them more than they popped him, gotta give him that. I think Islam punched Dillon Danis in the back head, kind of cheap.
Khabib stans love to say that Khabib utterly stole Conor's soul and crushed him, but when Conor saw Khabib jump the fence and attack Danis he followed him without question and started fighting again immediately.

giphy-downsized-large.gif


Anybody saying Conor is afraid of them is retarded. He'll fight them any time, even right after fighting Khabib for 20 minutes.
 
stronghulk said:
Conor actually popped them more than they popped him, gotta give him that. I think Islam punched Dillon Danis in the back head, kind of cheap.
Conor cheap shotted 1 guy on the cage and then caught a 3 piece before tucking tale and hiding behind security.
 
Steve Fox said:
Like Saint Jones but that is just because he is an inspiration for millions and an holy man blessing pregnant women and baptizing cop cars with his head.

<JonesLaugh>
People thought Jones ran from the hit and run scene with pregnant woman to flee the police
Thre truth is he ran to the closest church to pray for the lady and her baby
A true Saint
 
thewhiterooster said:
so dumb. but Conor and all of his pals who attacked the bus basically got praised. the ufc used the footage to sell the fight. dana did nothing "it's the fight game" smh
I don't think any of them were signed to be fair. The UFC was gonna fire Zubaira because he was a nobody. Conor and Khabib were never in danger of being fired.
 
