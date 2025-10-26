Tom laughing and trying to embrace looked to me like he was scared. Gane not being easy felt to me like Tom quit. He got no hard fights. Got dropped by Pavlovich and that's it. Parades around like the goat. Not 1 war on his resume. Cyril looked ready. Tom disapointed he couldn't blitz him. Cyril also looks bigger. Tom claims 11% bf. Suspect. Tom got all the skills and possibly better grappling. Just Cyril has many 3 and 5 round fights. Tom only has 2 minute performances. I think he doesn't wanna sacrifice himself for the wins. Let's see if he changes his mindset. This way it looks bad.

Skills are there but you gotta be willing to go to war. Not asume you beat everyone quick and easy.

Cyril didn't outstrike him much. It just felt like he is the war veteran and Tom was nervous or unwilling to dig deep. Like Cyril will be ready and relaxed for 5 rounds. Tom throws hard so I asume he would mentaly and phisically slow down and be very discomfortable the longer it goes. His whole thing was get a knock out and go home and make videos why he is better than Jon. Cyril is there to stay and trade. Cyril got pro Muay Thai exprience. Long UFC fights. Fought Francis for 5 rounds. Tom is actually unproven at the champion level. I did not like what I saw. I rooted for Tom.