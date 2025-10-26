Media Who was winning the standup battle before the eyepoke — Aspinall or Gane?

Who was getting the better of the standup before the no contest?

Full Fight:











Gane in every way. It wasnt a domination but he was landing better and pretty much in control.
 
Gane was winning.
Stat wise it was close but Gane clearly showed better foot work, made him miss and got Tom a bit tired while Gane was still in cruise control.
And I would favor him in a rematch after what I just saw.
Tom did a weird spin during the fight that had me shaking my head. Stay away from pro boxing Aspinall..
 
Thanks for posting the fight Sherbro

Since I missed it yesterday this was the first time I seen it with the UFC’s camera angles (in-cage)

Gane showed very impressive foot-work, circling Tom completely many times over. Tom couldn’t zero-in any shots and appeared to be breathing with mouth open by mid-round whereas Gane was just getting more comfotable

You can see Tom getting frustrated, even spinning for a move and throwing nothing

I think Gane will gain more confidence from this encounter the second time around and perhaps Tom needs to wrestle more early on

Very close round but Gane was clearly landing the cleaner shots, and evaded being hit very well

10-9 Gane
 
Tom laughing and trying to embrace looked to me like he was scared. Gane not being easy felt to me like Tom quit. He got no hard fights. Got dropped by Pavlovich and that's it. Parades around like the goat. Not 1 war on his resume. Cyril looked ready. Tom disapointed he couldn't blitz him. Cyril also looks bigger. Tom claims 11% bf. Suspect. Tom got all the skills and possibly better grappling. Just Cyril has many 3 and 5 round fights. Tom only has 2 minute performances. I think he doesn't wanna sacrifice himself for the wins. Let's see if he changes his mindset. This way it looks bad.
Skills are there but you gotta be willing to go to war. Not asume you beat everyone quick and easy.
Cyril didn't outstrike him much. It just felt like he is the war veteran and Tom was nervous or unwilling to dig deep. Like Cyril will be ready and relaxed for 5 rounds. Tom throws hard so I asume he would mentaly and phisically slow down and be very discomfortable the longer it goes. His whole thing was get a knock out and go home and make videos why he is better than Jon. Cyril is there to stay and trade. Cyril got pro Muay Thai exprience. Long UFC fights. Fought Francis for 5 rounds. Tom is actually unproven at the champion level. I did not like what I saw. I rooted for Tom.
 
Gane was definitely winning but there are people on here acting like they were watching Silva/Griffin. Toms body language wasnt the best because he looked tense and was bloodied, but he was competitive.
 
Close, with Aspinall having a slight edge. He was landing well with his kicks in the first couple minutes and continued to do well with them, though he threw less after the spinning kick. Gane got the good punch in that busted up Tom's nose, but other than that nothing solid or damaging really landed. It was mostly a feeling out round where the only solid strikes landed were the early kicks from Tom and the punch from Gane that bloodied up Tom's nose. I don't think it was anywhere near as one-sided as the Gane supporters are claiming.
 
Gane was 'winning' but it was very early, Tom could potentially have ended it at any moment. Sucks we didn't get to see it.
 
aerius said:
Close, with Aspinall having a slight edge. He was landing well with his kicks in the first couple minutes and continued to do well with them, though he threw less after the spinning kick. Gane got the good punch in that busted up Tom's nose, but other than that nothing solid or damaging really landed. It was mostly a feeling out round where the only solid strikes landed were the early kicks from Tom and the punch from Gane that bloodied up Tom's nose. I don't think it was anywhere near as one-sided as the Gane supporters are claiming.
Click to expand...
What do you mean bro? Gane was destroying and humiliating Aspinall, it was anderson/griffin esque.
 
aerius said:
Close, with Aspinall having a slight edge. He was landing well with his kicks in the first couple minutes and continued to do well with them, though he threw less after the spinning kick. Gane got the good punch in that busted up Tom's nose, but other than that nothing solid or damaging really landed. It was mostly a feeling out round where the only solid strikes landed were the early kicks from Tom and the punch from Gane that bloodied up Tom's nose. I don't think it was anywhere near as one-sided as the Gane supporters are claiming.
Click to expand...
Let's be real, it's mostly Jones supporters that are claiming Gane was dominating
 
Edge to Gane he was landing his jab well and Tom was breathing through his mouth after the damage to his nose (would have played a big part over the next few rounds). Plus Gane settled into his range and was dropping his hands to set traps as he figured out Tom’s timing. You could tell the momentum was turning in his favor.
 
