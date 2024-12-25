who was the most EXCITING fighter never to fight in the ufc?

thewhiterooster
not asking who the most talented ever was, but the most exciting. for me i think it's gotta be Melvin Manhoef. never in a boring fight.
Both sakuraba and minowa fought lolIgor
Fedor
Sakuraba
Minowa
I was researching that and you are correct. I didn't immediately recall that.
yeah mvp has had some super fun fights to watch.UFC should have just fed MVP janitors, nobody is interested in him having real fights