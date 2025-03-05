  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Who was more hyped in their prime - George Foreman or Mike Tyson?

Larry Holmes hates Foreman but even he said he thought Foreman was invincible.

Spinks gave up his belt not to fight Tyson, but did it anyway.

Most of Muhammed Alis friends and training partners thought he would lose to Foreman.

So who would you say was the more hyped fighter of the two?
 
tough one. The things people said about George were every bit as hyperbolic as anything said about Mike. However, the term "hyped" implies there's illusion in there, I'd say between the two, George had more substance than Tyson did. Tyson will always have the big questions of how good he really was or could have been. Little guy, fragile psyche, without Douglas or the rape charge there's no telling that even if he'd drank milk and been in bed every night by nine he'd still have fallen apart.

By the eighties, media was more evolved so Tyson was hyped in places where George might not have been very well known like Japan or Europe. Globally, Tyson was a huge phenomenon. Mike also had more defenses to add momentum to his fame. Big George won a couple fights after Frazier and then had to deal with the absolute mental and physical wizardry of Ali who undid him.
 
Did people ever say Foreman was the GOAT?
 
Not sure but eddie futch said he had more power than Louis and Marciano put together. Ali was expected to be demolished and on a physical basis he should have been.
 
Yeah, instead of demolished he beat Foreman half to death, that was so weird finally watching the fabled “ropeadope” match, and seeing Foreman lit up and broken.
 
Not really. Liston stood no chance so why would foreman
 
But foreman didnt even bother to protect himself. He had so low respect for Alis hands.
 
