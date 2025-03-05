Who was more hyped in their prime - George Foreman or Mike Tyson?

tough one. The things people said about George were every bit as hyperbolic as anything said about Mike. However, the term "hyped" implies there's illusion in there, I'd say between the two, George had more substance than Tyson did. Tyson will always have the big questions of how good he really was or could have been. Little guy, fragile psyche, without Douglas or the rape charge there's no telling that even if he'd drank milk and been in bed every night by nine he'd still have fallen apart.



By the eighties, media was more evolved so Tyson was hyped in places where George might not have been very well known like Japan or Europe. Globally, Tyson was a huge phenomenon. Mike also had more defenses to add momentum to his fame. Big George won a couple fights after Frazier and then had to deal with the absolute mental and physical wizardry of Ali who undid him.