Who was more hyped in their prime - George Foreman or Mike Tyson?

Intermission
Larry Holmes hates Foreman but even he said he thought Foreman was invincible.
Spinks gave up his belt not to fight Tyson, but did it anyway.
Most of Muhammed Alis friends and training partners thought he would lose to Foreman.
So who would you say was the more hyped fighter of the two?
