oski
Best Ref Ever
@purple
- Joined
- Dec 13, 2023
- Messages
- 2,318
- Reaction score
- 12,065
Gotta be one of the most confusing cases the MMA ecosystem has come across. I mean he's now pretty universally considered to be this dumbass, uneducated, kid from nowhereville and yet he can do all this with his bare hands.
And while some people literally hate him today for his alt-views that he no doubt freely spouts filterless, I still see that kind, polite kid from the country that at one point we all had fallen in love with. And if it's all an act, he's in the wromg game, lol.
The schmo guy sucks balls, but check it out:
Bryce bless
And while some people literally hate him today for his alt-views that he no doubt freely spouts filterless, I still see that kind, polite kid from the country that at one point we all had fallen in love with. And if it's all an act, he's in the wromg game, lol.
The schmo guy sucks balls, but check it out:
Bryce bless