HHJ said: I meant his worldview, he learns all these these things but just turned himself into a fuckin basket case with that shit Click to expand...

bobafett said: Can’t hate on that, dude built himself a sweet setup. Being able to build your own stuff seems like a lost art nowadays Click to expand...

We see it differently. It's so easy for some to focus on what seems like 1% of Bryce. And then just completely ignore how he's created not just a home, but a sustainable and self-sufficient future for his family. In general, I'd bet it's a pretty low percentage of adults today that have the ability to teach their children everything from plumbing and electric, to framing and roofing, the value of building your own smoker, growing your own fruits and veggies, let alone raising your own chicken and beef.Think about all the useless shit most are taught in schools that are used how much in real life? Does it really matter in the end?Totally lost in the supermarket (like the clash said). Most today can't even spell "self-sufficiency."