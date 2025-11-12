Media Who wanna free tour of Bryce's farm?

oski

oski

Best Ref Ever
@purple
Joined
Dec 13, 2023
Messages
2,318
Reaction score
12,065
Gotta be one of the most confusing cases the MMA ecosystem has come across. I mean he's now pretty universally considered to be this dumbass, uneducated, kid from nowhereville and yet he can do all this with his bare hands.

And while some people literally hate him today for his alt-views that he no doubt freely spouts filterless, I still see that kind, polite kid from the country that at one point we all had fallen in love with. And if it's all an act, he's in the wromg game, lol.

The schmo guy sucks balls, but check it out:


Bryce bless
 
oski said:
Gotta be one of the most confusing cases the MMA ecosystem has come across. I mean he's now pretty universally considered to be this dumbass, uneducated, kid from nowhereville and yet he can do all this with his bare hands.

And while some people literally hate him today for his alt-views that he no doubt freely spouts filterless, I still see that kind, polite kid from the country that at one point we all had fallen in love with. And if it's all an act, he's in the wromg game, lol.
Click to expand...
I do agree he seems like a child like good hearted naive person that is fun and you wanna root for, but he's too retarded to do anything constructive with it, as far as his worldview is concerned.

It's really a shame. Someone should take away his interwebs.
 
HHJ said:
I do agree he seems like a child like good hearted naive person that is fun and you wanna root for, but he's too retarded to do anything constructive with it, as far as his worldview is concerned.

It's really a shame. Someone should take away his interwebs.
Click to expand...
How is building your own farm/house not constructive?

Pretty much defines constructive and then being able to pass that knowledge on to your kids is the real joy.
 
oski said:
How is building your own farm/house not constructive?

Pretty much defines constructive and then being able to pass that knowledge on to your kids is the real joy.
Click to expand...
I meant his worldview, he learns all these these things but just turned himself into a fuckin basket case with that shit
 
oski said:
Gotta be one of the most confusing cases the MMA ecosystem has come across. I mean he's now pretty universally considered to be this dumbass, uneducated, kid from nowhereville and yet he can do all this with his bare hands.

And while some people literally hate him today for his alt-views that he no doubt freely spouts filterless, I still see that kind, polite kid from the country that at one point we all had fallen in love with. And if it's all an act, he's in the wromg game, lol.

The schmo guy sucks balls, but check it out:


Bryce bless
Click to expand...

Not large if it were to be a commercial farm. But it seems to be an avocation. Nice.
 
Can’t hate on that, dude built himself a sweet setup. Being able to build your own stuff seems like a lost art nowadays
 
He's retarded but he also has a long history of doing good charitable things. He just needs some good non-retarded people around him to help him stay in his lane and channel his energy in constructive ways.
 
HHJ said:
I meant his worldview, he learns all these these things but just turned himself into a fuckin basket case with that shit
Click to expand...
We see it differently. It's so easy for some to focus on what seems like 1% of Bryce. And then just completely ignore how he's created not just a home, but a sustainable and self-sufficient future for his family. In general, I'd bet it's a pretty low percentage of adults today that have the ability to teach their children everything from plumbing and electric, to framing and roofing, the value of building your own smoker, growing your own fruits and veggies, let alone raising your own chicken and beef.

Think about all the useless shit most are taught in schools that are used how much in real life? Does it really matter in the end?

bobafett said:
Can’t hate on that, dude built himself a sweet setup. Being able to build your own stuff seems like a lost art nowadays
Click to expand...
Totally lost in the supermarket (like the clash said). Most today can't even spell "self-sufficiency."
 
oski said:
Gotta be one of the most confusing cases the MMA ecosystem has come across. I mean he's now pretty universally considered to be this dumbass, uneducated, kid from nowhereville and yet he can do all this with his bare hands.

And while some people literally hate him today for his alt-views that he no doubt freely spouts filterless, I still see that kind, polite kid from the country that at one point we all had fallen in love with. And if it's all an act, he's in the wromg game, lol.

The schmo guy sucks balls, but check it out:


Bryce bless
Click to expand...

The Schmo does indeed suck balls and so does his nasally wife that asian lady.

I think Bryce is a hoarder.
 
Farm life - I used to mock it but the older I get I realize these guys have it better than most.

Also, people call him retarded and crazy cause of his conspiracy theories but history has shown most conspiracies to be 🎯.
 
he's probably not a bad guy, he's just well below average intelligence and generally confused. like he said, he's probably the kind of guy you'd 'like to go fishin with'.
 
oski said:
Think about all the useless shit most are taught in schools that are used how much in real life? Does it really matter in the end?
Click to expand...

All that useless stuff they teach kids in school...things like "Hitler was bad" and "the Earth is round"....I mean how important is history or physics in real life? Does inadvertently supporting fascism or understanding gravity really matter in the end?

<Neil01>

But yes you are right that a lot of self-sufficient skills such as carpentry, plumbing, farming, etc. don't have as much value to most in a modern civilization which doesn't make them a necessity to staying alive.
 
Seems like dude is planning to make smoked Giraffe...otherwise i dont understand the size of that smoker.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,282,687
Messages
58,454,394
Members
176,041
Latest member
jaybuff

Share this page

Back
Top