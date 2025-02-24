  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Who used to watch the TV show Reboot ?

A good kid show in the 90s. Used to love watching it when arriving after school.

 
I sure did! I thought it was awesome and different from other animated cartoons.
 
Yep, it was broadcast here in Australia, watched it after primary school.
Early-Mid seasons were fun escapism.
The last season felt really dark to me and I think something happened in between that I missed which I found frustrating.
 
Mi used tuh tell always mi nephews dat show an' code lyoko was mad sus 🫵🦇♂️ den one taym years later dem was like yo unc y u seh ting was sus tho wi rly like it real talks got mad confused 🏳️‍🌈🤔 so mi seh ngl fam mi nuh rmmbr prolly jus foolin' lmfaoll
 
