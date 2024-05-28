Who truly is the best fighter to never win the title?

In this question I am not including former PRIDE FC fighters who won the Pride belt but failed in bids for UFC gold. Simply because at the time Pride had some of the best guys in the world si at one point the Pride belt equalled the achievement of winning UFC Gold. So instantly it rules out guys like Dan Henderson who had 3 cracks at UFC gold but was a 2 weight PRIDE Champ.



I have a bunch of guys I cannot decide between, Dustin Poirer, Tony Ferguson, Joseph Benevidez, Yoel Romero, Nick Diaz, Jon Fitch





PS Like PRIDE I am not putting Urijah Faber on my list because he was WEC champion so the very best in his weight at that time.



Who do you guys believe had more than enough talent to win gold but just couldn't get over the line