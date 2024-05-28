Who truly is the best fighter to never win the title?

In this question I am not including former PRIDE FC fighters who won the Pride belt but failed in bids for UFC gold. Simply because at the time Pride had some of the best guys in the world si at one point the Pride belt equalled the achievement of winning UFC Gold. So instantly it rules out guys like Dan Henderson who had 3 cracks at UFC gold but was a 2 weight PRIDE Champ.

I have a bunch of guys I cannot decide between, Dustin Poirer, Tony Ferguson, Joseph Benevidez, Yoel Romero, Nick Diaz, Jon Fitch


PS Like PRIDE I am not putting Urijah Faber on my list because he was WEC champion so the very best in his weight at that time.

Who do you guys believe had more than enough talent to win gold but just couldn't get over the line
 
For me id pick Porier out of that list. That guy has fought at a high level for a long time.
 
Dustin has never made sense considering he's had repeated chances and keeps losing. Probably losing to his 3rd champion this Saturday too. As well as lost a few important contender fights.

And if you're going to go for a guy like that then Benavidez blows him out of the water anyways. He beat all contenders for years and generations, but couldn't get by Cruz or Mighty Mouse. Who he by contrast had relatively competitive fights with instead of being blown out of the water.
 
My vote would go to Gathje, Poirier, Colby (puke), Wonderboy, Overeem. Reem was in Pride, but had 20 UFC fights mostly in his prime.

Maia/Fitch, but they were one dimensional so less surprising they never won the strap.

Gustafson probably becomes champ in a world without JJ, as does Jon Fitch, but I don't think they were as talented as some of the guys mentioned above.
 
Benavidez for best #2 guy who would've otherwise been champ during his eras, and was competive with the champs regardless.

Probably Condit for the guy who got title shots and could've won. Head kicked GSP and robbed against Lawler.
 
