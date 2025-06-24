Who the f*** is Marshmello?

4th Blackpink 9th Justin Bieber 16th Eminem 17th Taylor Swift 19th Marshmello

Marshmello Marshmello's Official YouTube Channel

Please tell me someone else is as clueless as I am. So I was just checking out the YouTube Music channels with the most subscribers. According to Social Blade, Marshmello is #19 with 56.8subscribers and 16.87collective views.The crazier thing is that almost all of the channels above him are publishers/company/thematic channels. In reality, counting only actual artists, he is the 5th most popular artist in the world. He's ahead of Ed Sheeran.Here is his channel.His top music video has 2.6 billion views:Never heard it.The reason I'm so shocked is that, okay, I don't make a powerful effort to keep up, but I do check in with what is trending intermittently, and it feels like everyone I see is someone I've seen mentioned somewhere: on the internet, in the news, on TV, etc. The megastars, even if I don't like them, I'm at leastof them. In the rare case I don't recognize someone's name, or the name of their band, when I do learn they're really popular, if I check their top videos, immediately I recognize one of the songs. It's been played on commercials or at sports events over the loudspeakers or on jukeboxes at a restaurant. I just never put a name to the song.I'm completely oblivious to this guy. He's a total blank. I feel like an alien who just landed on earth.