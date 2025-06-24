Who the f*** is Marshmello?

Madmick

Madmick

Zugzwang
Staff member
Senior Moderator
Joined
Jun 13, 2005
Messages
64,986
Reaction score
34,343
Please tell me someone else is as clueless as I am. So I was just checking out the YouTube Music channels with the most subscribers. According to Social Blade, Marshmello is #19 with 56.8 million subscribers and 16.87 billion collective views.

The crazier thing is that almost all of the channels above him are publishers/company/thematic channels. In reality, counting only actual artists, he is the 5th most popular artist in the world. He's ahead of Ed Sheeran.
  1. 4th Blackpink
  2. 9th Justin Bieber
  3. 16th Eminem
  4. 17th Taylor Swift
  5. 19th Marshmello

Here is his channel.
www.youtube.com

Marshmello

Marshmello's Official YouTube Channel
www.youtube.com www.youtube.com

His top music video has 2.6 billion views:


Never heard it.

The reason I'm so shocked is that, okay, I don't make a powerful effort to keep up, but I do check in with what is trending intermittently, and it feels like everyone I see is someone I've seen mentioned somewhere: on the internet, in the news, on TV, etc. The megastars, even if I don't like them, I'm at least aware of them. In the rare case I don't recognize someone's name, or the name of their band, when I do learn they're really popular, if I check their top videos, immediately I recognize one of the songs. It's been played on commercials or at sports events over the loudspeakers or on jukeboxes at a restaurant. I just never put a name to the song.

I'm completely oblivious to this guy. He's a total blank. I feel like an alien who just landed on earth.
 
I feel your pain and confusion. I don't have a clue either.
 
More examples of how fucked this world is. This music sucks, this sounds like generic EDM that came out 13 years ago, why is it popular? There's nothing special about this at all, people just accept mediocrity and bullshit.
 
Real song writers and poets are going away in exchange for meme music and generic EDM. Festivals packed with a hundred thousand people, watching someone hit play on their laptop and then jump around the stage, like that's art.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,267,417
Messages
57,470,968
Members
175,720
Latest member
athletesnation_mngt

Share this page

Back
Top