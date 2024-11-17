Who the F is Hyon KO and all the other people UFC retweets during fights??

  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Who the F are these guys? Every single fight these guys are retweeted, but I've never heard of any of them or know who they are. I think Kevin Iole is the only person who I have any remote idea who they are. They might as well be tweeting Sherdog posts. Like WHO are these guys??

Untitled.jpg

fd.jpg
 
Who the fuck knows. I do my best to not look at those. Shit pisses me off that they do that while the fight is happening. Like you guys are distracting us from your own fucking product
 
Sometimes they are fighters. Sometimes they are randos. Sometimes they are someone saying that Lewis knocking out Blaydes and landing two massive bombs while he's unconscious is a "walkoff KO". I'll never forget that one until the day I die.
 
I am Hung lo
I am Hung lo

i-am-spartacus-its-me.gif
 
Hyon Ko was a friend of mine. He was a lovely person who was a bit too gay so I have to break our friendship.
 
Tweets during sporting events, and showing people chatting on their phones during movies are two things I just don't like to see. I don't care how relevant they are nowadays
 
That Hyon Ko dude is the little korean guy who does interviews. He is actually a real MMA journalist. He interviews the less popular fighters or guys who speak less engrish.
 
I don't know, but they need to stop with putting tweets on the screen during the fights, it adds nothing of value and is very distracting. There have been fights in UFC that ended very quickly at start of round 2 and start of round 3 and the damn tweets were still up on the screen saying stuff like "I have to give that 10-9".
 
It’s embarrassing that they think we should care what fucking Twitter users think.
 
I could understand Fighters or Analysts, celebs or whatever its not.

I remember one time where they posted The Rock saying he would miss the UFC card cause he had to work out...
 
Why can’t they post these lame tweets between rounds, or better yet not at all?
 
Imagine X and threads vanished and they needed something to fill in the social media spot. And they started to show posts from here
somebody should write a script that makes it so u can run the PBP thread in the background while watching and every now and then one of the most liked posts will pop up in the corner just like the tweets does

It'll always be something like "lol look at his hairline what a retard just shave ur head asshole"
 
Hyon Ko was a friend of mine. He was a lovely person who was a bit too gay so I have to break our friendship.
I'll never forgive you ! We were supposed to buy fancy clothes in Milan, not to mention a gigantic butt-plug.
 
Imagine X and threads vanished and they needed something to fill in the social media spot. And they started to show posts from here
The dozens of "time to go take a shit !" before every WMMA fight would make us look like a diarrhea-ridden pencak-silat community
 
