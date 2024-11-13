  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Who tf are Mauricio Ruffy and James Llontop and why are they opening the MSG main card?

Ruffy is basically the new Conor fightwise so its gonna be only up in the cards from now on. Unfortunately more nice guy probably. So buyrates most likely wont follow even if he were as good.
 
Read title, scrolled back up to make sure was in correct forum. No idea who either are. Should headline next APEX
 
achoo42 said:
Ok but your joke was shitty. The joke to make there would've been "he fought bullshit?"

Not "his fight with Malarkey was bullshit"—that makes zero sense.
Click to expand...

"He fought bullshit" is a little too on the nose....
 
Ruffy is super entertaining and they are trying to make a new star. Llontop is there to get KOd.
 
