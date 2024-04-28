Who showed worse fight IQ, Pearce or Onama?

Jonathan Pearce and David Onama went to war last night, but both should be having nightmares about that fight -- and in particular the second round.

Repeatedly throughout the fight, Pearce took Onama down, then worked to take back mount. Onama showed fantastic defence, and repeatedly escaped Pearce's backmount in a fight reminiscent of Ray Borg vs Casey Kenney or Matt Arroyo vs Dan Cramer.

Yet, rather than disengage, Onama then repeatedly tried to take Pearce's back, only to immediately fall off and result in Pearce back in top position! Onama's back escapes were very high level, but his attempts to take Pearce's back were beyond sloppy.

Back mount is supposedly considered one of the most dominant positions in BJJ. The reality is, the position is just a tool, and the tool is only as good as the person using it. Some fighters clearly have elite back mounts, and should take the position. But the fact that Pearce kept going for it after losing it repeatedly was just horrible fight IQ.

Ryan Bader and Cain Velasquez made careers out of generally refusing to take back mount, instead preferring to ride their opponents from the top turtle. Bader's performance against Mitrione is a particularly good example of this, as he preferred to simply entangle Mitrione's near side leg from the top turtle, rendering Mitrione completely helpless (though creating a rolling kneebar risk). Watch at 15:08



Bottom line: Both Onama and Pearce are great fighters, but both need to rewatch that 2nd round badly.
 
Pearce really didn’t have anything on the feet for onama and it was extremely obvious, so I go with onama for engaging where he was losing. It’s always annoying to see the guy with a reach and speed disadvantage head hunt like his life depends on it, attack the body even if just to score points
 
Pearce really didn’t have anything on the feet for onama and it was extremely obvious, so I go with onama for engaging where he was losing. It’s always annoying to see the guy with a reach and speed disadvantage head hunt like his life depends on it, attack the body even if just to score points
Not MMA but if you saw the BKFC fights last night there was a crazy example of Low fight IQ with a guy head hunting to the point of gassing and getting himself KO'd from it. It was Riggs vs Angulo both age 41. Riggs looked like an athletic specimen and he was teeing off on Geico Caveman Angulo to the point where I thought he was going to break his hands on that caveman skull. He had him hurt and simply kept throwing full power shots at his head and gassed then walked onto a big right hand and was KO'd. It was early UFC or even toughman fight level stupidity.
 
