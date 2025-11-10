Who shoulda ended up with the Diamond in Snatch?

At the end of the movie, Turkish and Tommy go see Doug the Head about the Diamond, not knowing how valuable it really is. Doug calls Avi and the whole thing starts the cycle all over again. So we dont really know who really ends up with it, in the end.Avi: The boss who sets up the Diamond heist by hiring Frankie Four fingers and some Uzbek robbers to get it for him.Frankie Four Fingers: With a gang of Uzbeks, steals the diamond fair and square from the Jews, to bring it to Doug the Head, who works for Avi. Shot in the head by Boris The Blade at Sol and Vincent's placeBoris The Blade (Aka Boris the Bullet Dodger): He's secretly the brother of one of the Uzbek's who helped Four Fingers rob the diamond from the jews originally. They are trying to hire some black guys to steal the case he is carrying the diamond in, and get it from them without them knowing what's in it, so the theft cannot be traced back to the Uzbeks. Killed (eventually) by Bullet Tooth Tony.Bullet Tooth Tony: He's never really after the diamond himself, he is just there to crack heads for Avi, so Avi can find the diamond. Killed by Avi accidentally.Sol and Vincent: They originally were just supposed to rob Frankie Four Fingers and a bookies but found out about the Diamond. Boris the Blade put these cans in their place and took it, But Brick Top was gonna dice em up and feed em to the pigs for robbing his bookies so they wind up having to tell him about the diamond so he'd let them go and try and get it for him. So they spend most of the movie trying to find that diamond just to save their own lives. End up getting arrested by the cops trying to dispose of Frankie Four Finger's corpse.Brick Top: He wasnt really after it, just found out about it from Sol and Vincent and made them go get it for him. Gets killed by the Pikeys as revenge for burnin up Mickey's mum.Turkish and Tommy: The whole movie they never even knew about the diamond til that Pikey dog coughed it up lol. ( What a great movie )The Pikeys: Never knew about the diamond at all, but if that pikey dog had gotten back to them, they would have got it. (What a great movie )WHO SHOULDA GOT IT??? WHO YOU WANNA SEE GET ALL THAT MONE??USE ANY SELFISH REASONING YOU WISH.