Who shoulda ended up with the Diamond in Snatch?

HHJ

HHJ

THE RETURN OF THE QUEEN
@plutonium
At the end of the movie, Turkish and Tommy go see Doug the Head about the Diamond, not knowing how valuable it really is. Doug calls Avi and the whole thing starts the cycle all over again. So we dont really know who really ends up with it, in the end.

Avi: The boss who sets up the Diamond heist by hiring Frankie Four fingers and some Uzbek robbers to get it for him.

Frankie Four Fingers: With a gang of Uzbeks, steals the diamond fair and square from the Jews, to bring it to Doug the Head, who works for Avi. Shot in the head by Boris The Blade at Sol and Vincent's place

Boris The Blade (Aka Boris the Bullet Dodger): He's secretly the brother of one of the Uzbek's who helped Four Fingers rob the diamond from the jews originally. They are trying to hire some black guys to steal the case he is carrying the diamond in, and get it from them without them knowing what's in it, so the theft cannot be traced back to the Uzbeks. Killed (eventually) by Bullet Tooth Tony.

Bullet Tooth Tony: He's never really after the diamond himself, he is just there to crack heads for Avi, so Avi can find the diamond. Killed by Avi accidentally.

Sol and Vincent: They originally were just supposed to rob Frankie Four Fingers and a bookies but found out about the Diamond. Boris the Blade put these cans in their place and took it, But Brick Top was gonna dice em up and feed em to the pigs for robbing his bookies so they wind up having to tell him about the diamond so he'd let them go and try and get it for him. So they spend most of the movie trying to find that diamond just to save their own lives. End up getting arrested by the cops trying to dispose of Frankie Four Finger's corpse.

Brick Top: He wasnt really after it, just found out about it from Sol and Vincent and made them go get it for him. Gets killed by the Pikeys as revenge for burnin up Mickey's mum.

Turkish and Tommy: The whole movie they never even knew about the diamond til that Pikey dog coughed it up lol. ( What a great movie )

The Pikeys: Never knew about the diamond at all, but if that pikey dog had gotten back to them, they would have got it. (What a great movie )

WHO SHOULDA GOT IT??? WHO YOU WANNA SEE GET ALL THAT MONE??

USE ANY SELFISH REASONING YOU WISH.

Like, I picked Bullet Tooth Tony, cos he got shot 6 times and didnt go down. (just ran out of luck in this caper )

He deserves the dough, just for that.

Although Boris had one hell of a day in that movie, also.
 
Guess nobody like Guy Ritchie in this bitch
 
Cole train said:
Tyrone or boris
True Tyrone was actually way smarter than Sol and Vincent. He was immediatley wanting to know what was in the case, and spotted Four Fingers with it from all the way across the street, knocked him out with some karate shit and stuffed him into the back of the car lmao. He coulda done the whole thing by himself.
 
shunyata said:
Bullet Tooth Tony shoulda ended up with those twins from Doug's shop.
Oh my God yes

Doug the Head woulda had a fit but fuck him what the fuck he's gonna do about it, shouldnt have called Big Tony into the office if you dont want him to make sweet love to those girls.
 
AGGAMEMNON66 said:
Oh I think he had plenty of times
Yea its possible that he already smashed the bejeezus out of both of them ever so lovingly, several times already
 
I voted boris because I like rade sherbedgia. Snatch is an amazing movie, highly rewatchable
 
Tony. Bc he was the coolest one of the bunch.

Now I’m gonna rewatch this movie tonight. Or lock stock and 2 smoking barrels which I think is a better movie but got less publicity bc no Brad Pitt.
 
TheNinja said:
Tony. Bc he was the coolest one of the bunch.

Now I’m gonna rewatch this movie tonight. Or lock stock and 2 smoking barrels which I think is a better movie but got less publicity bc no Brad Pitt.
I like them both just fine. Snatch has a much faster pace, which is probably why it's more successful, and rewatchable.
 
lol no one wants Brick Top to end up with the Diamond. No surprise there!
 
