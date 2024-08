Depends on what the UFC want to do with him.



He's not getting Gold with out a big push up the rankings that avoids the grapplers, the Poatan special.



So, if they want him to just be an action fighter with a unique look, they should go with another striker that doesn't have an elite ground game.



If they actually believe he can be champion, then they will have to eventually match him up with a grappler, might as well do it now.