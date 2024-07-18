Elections Who Should Replace Biden as Democratic Presidential Nominee? ***UPDATE*** Biden Out

Who Should Replace Biden As Democratic Presidential Nominee?

  • Kamala Harris (Vice President)

    Votes: 38 37.3%

  • Josh Shapiro (Governor of Pennsylvania)

    Votes: 3 2.9%

  • Pete Buttiigieg (Secretary of Transportation)

    Votes: 9 8.8%

  • Mark Kelly (Senator from Arizona, Astronaut)

    Votes: 8 7.8%

  • Gretchen Whitmer (Governor of Michigan)

    Votes: 11 10.8%

  • Andy Beshear (Governor of Kentucky)

    Votes: 7 6.9%

  • Wes Moore (Governor of Maryland)

    Votes: 2 2.0%

  • Other

    Votes: 24 23.5%
  • Total voters
    102
Reports are that Senate Leader Chuck Schumer and Democratic House Leader Hakeem Jefferies have both told Biden directly that he has lost the support of Democrats in the Senate and the House AND that his donor money is dried up.

abcnews.go.com

Schumer privately urged Biden to step aside in 2024 election: Sources

A spokesman told ABC News,"Leader Schumer conveyed the views of his caucus."
Given his current diagnosis of Covid 19 and his inability to campaign, it seems extremely unlikely that Biden is long for the top of the Democratic ticket. So who the best eventual replacement be?

Just to keep this poll meaningful , I'd ask anyone responding to look at this through the eyes of someone who wants to put forward the BEST Democratic candidate to beat Trump, not the candidate you'd like to see to give Trump the best chance.

Update:
Looks like Joe is telling everyone in the party to DX SUCK IT!!!



Edit: 7/21 Biden Drops Out, Endorses Harris

 
Rob Battisti said:
Harris for the lulz
It's only a matter of days before old Joe calls it quits. Then what do you guys think will happen? Will the DNC throw her under the bus or stick with her? And if they do throw her under the bus, how will they handle the woke-brigade who are furious that the first black female VP was denied her right to be at the top of the ticket?

I think they'll get rid of her and just hope that the benefits of choosing someone more electable outweigh the cost of losing voters who think she was denied her shot at glory. I'm really interested to see how it all plays out.
 
Also, if they don't pick Kamala Harris then they lose over 90 million on campaign funds that were donated specifically to the Biden/Harris campaign.

If Harris is still on the ticket then they get to keep that money.

So I think it will be Gavin Newsome for prez and Kamala will make some statement claiming that she wants to remain the VP.

Of course they'll still lose though. Newsome has done terrible things to California.
 
mommas homeboy said:
It's only a matter of days before old Joe calls it quits. Then what do you guys think will happen? Will the DNC throw her under the bus or stick with her? And if they do throw her under the bus, how will they handle the woke-brigade who are furious that the first black female VP was denied her right to be at the top of the ticket?

I think they'll get rid of her and just hope that the benefits of choosing someone more electable outweigh the cost of losing voters who think she was denied her shot at glory. I'm really interested to see how it all plays out.
I think you overestimate how much people would care about her getting replaced by somebodyelse. Not everyone is as obsessed about what she looks like as you are. She isn't even well-loved by the left anyways, they see her as a narc.
 
