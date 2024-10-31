Who should replace Belal to fight Shavkat Rakhmonov?

Takes Two To Tango
If the rumors are true. Who would you like to see fight Shavkat?
JDM is injured. Colby doesn't deserve another title shot.
Either Usman or re-book Shavkat / Belal at a later date.
The fact that Colby is even in this poll is fucking insane. That can should be nowhere near a title fight unless he can string together 3-4 good wins, which we all know isn’t happening.
I wouldn’t be surprised if he gets quite a few tbhlol We'll see how many votes he gets.
Has to be Usman. He won't get another chance at becoming the #1 contender given his age, and he now stands to make $$ by bailing the UFC out again.
Still? Best source I could find is a story from early June saying he'd need 12 weeks to get 100% again. Every other matchup kind of sucks ass, honestly.
I had no idea he was injured.
My bad.
He had arm surgery and later developed multiple infections as a result.
He turned down 305 recently as he was still recovering. I doubt he's recovered enough to be ready in a month for UFC 310.