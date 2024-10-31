Who should replace Belal to fight Shavkat Rakhmonov?

Just throwing this out there. Has anyone from the UFC called Alex Pereira? I mean 2024 has been his year, right?



Side Note: If Colby or Usman don't want to step up why not just go a totally different direction? Weili still needs to fight and Virna is ready. Also, this is the exact reason I think Alex Pereira is FOTY. I can't imagine any other champion stepping up on short notice like Alex has multiple times this year.