Who should replace Belal to fight Shavkat Rakhmonov?

Luckyme said:
JDM is injured. Colby doesn't deserve another title shot.
Still? Best source I could find is a story from early June saying he'd need 12 weeks to get 100% again. Every other matchup kind of sucks ass, honestly.
Usman is on a bad streak and frankly doesn't deserve it. Ian Garry is boring. the absolute shit state that weltwerweight is in right now.
 
Just throwing this out there. Has anyone from the UFC called Alex Pereira? I mean 2024 has been his year, right?

Side Note: If Colby or Usman don't want to step up why not just go a totally different direction? Weili still needs to fight and Virna is ready. Also, this is the exact reason I think Alex Pereira is FOTY. I can't imagine any other champion stepping up on short notice like Alex has multiple times this year.
 
Luckyme said:
He had arm surgery and later developed multiple infections as a result.

He turned down 305 recently as he was still recovering. I doubt he's recovered enough to be ready in a month for UFC 310.
Thanks for the info. Appreciate it.
 
