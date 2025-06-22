Who should Jiri fight next?

fries in the bag

fries in the bag

Yellow Belt
@Yellow
Joined
Jan 20, 2025
Messages
171
Reaction score
279
He is officially done with his last school exams on June 24.
After that, back to full-time training.

----

Who should be his next fight, aimed at (August, September, October) timeline:

a) Ankalaev Title Fight
b) Uhlberg for #1 or #2 Contender (ranked behind Pereira)
c) Jan for biggest fight in Europe
d) Khalil for Just Bleeeeed
 
Either Ank if he's free when Jiri is. Or Jiri vs Jan or Ulberg to fight Ank afterwards. I love Jiri as a fighter, but low key he's sort of pulling out the Colby playbook of losing a title shot, then winning 1 and waiting for another titleshot.
 
Big Ank, Jiri still deserves something for giving up the belt from a shoulder injury.
 
Tweak896 said:
Either Ank if he's free when Jiri is. Or Jiri vs Jan or Ulberg to fight Ank afterwards. I love Jiri as a fighter, but low key he's sort of pulling out the Colby playbook of losing a title shot, then winning 1 and waiting for another titleshot.
Click to expand...
Don't hate the player
 
Everybody. All of them. If Pereira loses his next fight, Jiri goes for the belt next. If not, Jiri mauls whomever is standing in his way as he did so far.
 
MetaIIica said:
Big Ank, Jiri still deserves something for giving up the belt from a shoulder injury.
Click to expand...
He’s got 2 titles shots after that injury already. Why not just give him the belt while you’re at it.
 
If Ank is really fighting Poatan, then have Jiri fight ulberg for the right to face the winner.

I'd also be ok with rountree, but he was already gifted a title shot so it seems more fair to give ulberg a chance to earn it.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

fries in the bag
State of LHW: Ankalaev, Pereira, Prochazka (Top 3 in World)
Replies
7
Views
350
World eater
World eater
Luffy
What's going on with Jiri and Jan?
Replies
11
Views
486
mkess101
mkess101

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,267,374
Messages
57,467,579
Members
175,720
Latest member
mtzy

Share this page

Back
Top