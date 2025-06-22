Who should Jiri fight next?

fries in the bag
He is officially done with his last school exams on June 24.
After that, back to full-time training.
----
Who should be his next fight, aimed at (August, September, October) timeline:
a) Ankalaev Title Fight
b) Uhlberg for #1 or #2 Contender (ranked behind Pereira)
c) Jan for biggest fight in Europe
d) Khalil for Just Bleeeeed
