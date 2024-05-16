Who should Jiri fight next?

Shay Brennan

Shay Brennan

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Nov 4, 2020
Messages
2,463
Reaction score
4,051
Ankalaev should fight for the LHW title next. That's obvious.

I really don't wanna see the rematch with Poatan.
I don't see how it would be any different than the first fight.

Poatan ate all of Jiri's best shots without being hurt. His chin is clearly much better at LHW. While, it takes only one from Poatan to end the fight.

Maybe a fight with Jan Blachowicz makes sense now?
That actually might be a good fight considering that Poatan wasn't able to finish Jan and that he has better wrestling than both Poatan and Jiri.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

ehxsur
Rewatch I just rewatched Poatan vs Jiri
3 4 5
Replies
96
Views
3K
WoozyFailGuy
WoozyFailGuy
D
UFC unearned title shots in 2023/2024
2 3
Replies
42
Views
1K
Hdfi
Hdfi

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,238,352
Messages
55,552,994
Members
174,828
Latest member
AkDaddy42018

Share this page

Back
Top