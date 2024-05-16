Who should Jiri fight next?

Ankalaev should fight for the LHW title next. That's obvious.



I really don't wanna see the rematch with Poatan.

I don't see how it would be any different than the first fight.



Poatan ate all of Jiri's best shots without being hurt. His chin is clearly much better at LHW. While, it takes only one from Poatan to end the fight.



Maybe a fight with Jan Blachowicz makes sense now?

That actually might be a good fight considering that Poatan wasn't able to finish Jan and that he has better wrestling than both Poatan and Jiri.