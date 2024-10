Topuria beats them all.



Lopes has the best chance, but has wilted by the 3rd in his last two fights.



He can't wilt, ever, against Ilia.



I think a motivated Dan Ige (not coming right off the couch) would have finished Diego Lopes had their recent fight been a 5-rounder ... and a well-prepared Ige has the experience + grit to be a bigger threat to Topuria than Lopes too, imo.

.