Who should Chris Weidman fight next?

Weidman had the opportunity to go out on top (despite the controversy of the eye pokes etc) last night in the very city he started his MMA career in back in 2009. However Weidman has said he plans to keep fighting. Who should he fight next?



UFC isn't gonna hand him "easy fights" but they could give him ones that are somewhat winnable like they did with Bruno Silva or they could put him against fighters who are likely to finish & make a name off him, which direction do you think they should go?







