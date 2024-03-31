Who should Chris Weidman fight next?

Who should Chris Weidman fight next?

  • Winner of Paul Craig vs Caio Borralho (UFC 301 in May)

    Votes: 1 20.0%

  • Bo Nickal

    Votes: 2 40.0%

  • Nursulton Ruziboev

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • other (comment below)

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Chris should change his mind & retire

    Votes: 2 40.0%

  • BKFC

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    5
Weidman had the opportunity to go out on top (despite the controversy of the eye pokes etc) last night in the very city he started his MMA career in back in 2009. However Weidman has said he plans to keep fighting. Who should he fight next?

UFC isn't gonna hand him "easy fights" but they could give him ones that are somewhat winnable like they did with Bruno Silva or they could put him against fighters who are likely to finish & make a name off him, which direction do you think they should go?



 
Put him in with Edmen. Edmen might crumble him in the first, but if he survives he could get a nice highlight finish.
 
jk7707 said:
Put him in with Edmen. Edmen might crumble him in the first, but if he survives he could get a nice highlight finish.
Click to expand...

Good suggestion, I like it. It's a winnable fight for Chris if he gets his wrestling going & Shahbazyan gasses out as usual.
 
I know a guy

zass.jpg
 
