Rematch with Gamrot or Olives over 5 rounds. Dana won't give Arman another crack right away. Arman turned down the first shot against Islam, Dustin stepped up. Dana made the event in LA around Arman and the Armenian population. Arman waits until day of weigh ins, says his back his hurt. Throw in Arman punches fans, has zero personality, and wants money fights. I can only imagine what Dana is really thinking.