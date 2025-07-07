Who said the Welterwait era was over?

I swear it was a bunch of y’all that swore Welterweight is “straight killers” looking to stay super active.

Is it? Brady isn’t trying to fight more than once a year. Shavkat is injured and never fought more than once a year. Usman doesn’t fight much. JDM has fought once a year for the last 3 years

Fucking division needs to get moving.
 
It is cheaper to fill cards with DWCS fighters than ranked vets
 
That’s the problem with all media these days. Too easy to make money with a shit product. These media companies know how to do the minimum to get a monopoly.. then leverage their brand in a million different ways

If not for that.. then Dana and the shareholders would actually have to ask tough questions about fighter pay and activity

I still say just throw in a bonus for fighting multiple times in a year
 
A major sherdog narrative for the last few years has been that WW is full of rank-squatting divas. Not sure what rock TS has been hiding under
 
I sympathize with Brady because he’s a gym bro. The last thing you want is your UFC career to interfere with your gains. So I respect that
 
well people told me it flipped with Lightweight. In reality what happened is LW got even worse with tank squatting so now WW looks active
 
Yea this is a problem in general. Evloev wants a title shot @ 145 pounds, but hasn't fought in over 7 months. Gaethje tried to call for a title shot after losing his lone fight in 2024, after a single win in 2025.

Every top contender is just looking to sit out, cherry pick fights, and wait for a title shot. It's up to the UFC to start calling these fighters out publicly and shaming them for this behaviour, and following through on punishments.
 
