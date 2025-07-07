Who said the Welterwait era was over?

BroScienceTalkatWork
Blue Belt
@Blue
- Joined
- Apr 19, 2025
- Messages
- 726
- Reaction score
- 543
I swear it was a bunch of y’all that swore Welterweight is “straight killers” looking to stay super active.
Is it? Brady isn’t trying to fight more than once a year. Shavkat is injured and never fought more than once a year. Usman doesn’t fight much. JDM has fought once a year for the last 3 years
Fucking division needs to get moving.
Is it? Brady isn’t trying to fight more than once a year. Shavkat is injured and never fought more than once a year. Usman doesn’t fight much. JDM has fought once a year for the last 3 years
Fucking division needs to get moving.