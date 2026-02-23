Who returned after the longest layoff? (Gina will obviously break this record)

Fedorgasm
Steel Belt
@Steel
- Joined
- Sep 18, 2008
- Messages
- 34,192
- Reaction score
- 51,991
Gina's going to fight for the first time in 17 years. Who's record is she breaking?
The ones off the top of my head that took long breaks:
Tank Abbott - 5 year break
Ken Shamrock - 4 year break, then later on his career took a 5 year break.
Frank Shamrock - took a 3 year break twice
Brock Lesnar
Who am I missing?
The ones off the top of my head that took long breaks:
Tank Abbott - 5 year break
Ken Shamrock - 4 year break, then later on his career took a 5 year break.
Frank Shamrock - took a 3 year break twice
Brock Lesnar
Who am I missing?
Last edited: