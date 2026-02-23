Who returned after the longest layoff? (Gina will obviously break this record)

Fedorgasm

Fedorgasm

Steel Belt
@Steel
Joined
Sep 18, 2008
Messages
34,192
Reaction score
51,991
Gina's going to fight for the first time in 17 years. Who's record is she breaking?

The ones off the top of my head that took long breaks:

Tank Abbott - 5 year break
Ken Shamrock - 4 year break, then later on his career took a 5 year break.
Frank Shamrock - took a 3 year break twice
Brock Lesnar

Who am I missing?
 
Last edited:
There was a dude who went to prison for 10 years or so who went back to winning in ACA.
 
Fedorgasm said:
Gina's going to fight for the first time in 17 years. Who's record is she breaking?

The ones off the top of my head that took long breaks:

Tank Abbott - 5 year break
Ken Shamrock - 4 year break, then later on his career took a 5 year break.
Frank Shamrock - took a 3 year break twice
Brock Lesnar

Who am I missing?
Click to expand...
There was a thread in Worldwide mma subforum, I think there is few guys who had 20+ years between fights.
 
So far it looks like Fred Ettish is the winner.

15 years, 5 months between fights.

Pat Militech is in second with 14 years, 10 months.

At least until I can find this 20+ year examples that @Feniamin is referring to. If anyone has a link to that thread I would greatly appreciate it
 
Fedorgasm said:
So far it looks like Fred Ettish is the winner.

15 years, 5 months between fights.

Pat Militech is in second with 14 years, 10 months.

At least until I can find this 20+ year examples that @Feniamin is referring to. If anyone has a link to that thread I would greatly appreciate it
Click to expand...
shinobimusashi

Thread 'Whats the longest layoff an MMA fighter has come back from?'

Im aware of some boxers that came back after 16-20 years but MMA is roughly only 31 years old much younger sport. What are the longest layoffs that fighters have come back from in the sport?
  • Like
 
Two months after Ginas last fight, Raul Rosas celebrated his 5th birthday.
 
Looks like Gregory Bouchelaghem is the new winner! With 16 years and 7 months.

www.tapology.com

Gregory Bouchelaghem ("Greg MMA") | MMA Fighter Page | Tapology

Gregory "Greg MMA" Bouchelaghem (9-4-0) is a Pro MMA Fighter out of France and the #19th ranked Pro Mens Light Heavyweight in Europe Western. View complete Tapology profile, bio, rankings, photos, news and record.
www.tapology.com www.tapology.com

So this is the man with the record that Gina will break
 
Fedorgasm said:
Looks like Gregory Bouchelaghem is the new winner! With 16 years and 7 months.

www.tapology.com

Gregory Bouchelaghem ("Greg MMA") | MMA Fighter Page | Tapology

Gregory "Greg MMA" Bouchelaghem (9-4-0) is a Pro MMA Fighter out of France and the #19th ranked Pro Mens Light Heavyweight in Europe Western. View complete Tapology profile, bio, rankings, photos, news and record.
www.tapology.com www.tapology.com

So this is the man with the record that Gina will break
Click to expand...
Yamil Efendiev - last fight 03 February 2023, before that fought at 23 December 2001, Zaza Mindzhyia - fought at 11 August 2019 and before that at 16 May 1999.
 
Feniamin said:
Yamil Efendiev - last fight 03 February 2023, before that fought at 23 December 2001, Zaza Mindzhyia - fought at 11 August 2019 and before that at 16 May 1999.
Click to expand...
Hmmmm.. that would indeed make him the record holder. But can we trust the record-keeping involving this guy?
 
Didnt hoyce take like 15 years off to fight Hughes?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,282,979
Messages
58,474,190
Members
176,047
Latest member
derpmaster3000

Share this page

Back
Top