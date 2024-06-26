Who remember Panda Express chow mein from the 2000's?

AldoStillGoat
That shit used to smack so good... will always be ingrained in my memory. Now they sell this nasty ass stinky ass version that tastes like shit ... most of it is vegetable nowadays anyway.
what about the crunch wrap supreme of the 2000's?
I still remembering smoking spliff's and eating them sons of bitches when it first came out
used to taste sooooo good and was HUGE
now it tastes like cardboard.
What happened to America? This shit sucks now.
