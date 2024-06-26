  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Who remember Panda Express chow mein from the 2000's?

That shit used to smack so good... will always be ingrained in my memory. Now they sell this nasty ass stinky ass version that tastes like shit ... most of it is vegetable nowadays anyway.

what about the crunch wrap supreme of the 2000's?

I still remembering smoking spliff's and eating them sons of bitches when it first came out

used to taste sooooo good and was HUGE

now it tastes like cardboard.

What happened to America? This shit sucks now.


crunchwrap-supreme-ad-2005-v0-dPugM2WuRZG6dTYWXJEVxvmsOkqz6KGbIl1kyeFQRn8.jpg
2011.png%3Fitok=PNWT0k7B
 
I've seen so many people hate on Panda Express in food reviews on youtube. They pretend they are absolutely disgusted by it. They call it fake Chinese food. I guess they feel like if they hate on Panda Express, it puts them above all the people that love it..

Then I was dating a chick who recommended Panda Express one day... I went there and got either sweet and sour chicken or sesame chicken or generals chicken.. It was one of those.. I almost fell the fuck out because the food was so good. They used chunks of white meat chicken breast.. Best Chinese food I ever had besides my own spicy chicken..

I was shocked at how good the food was.. Only complaint is the small portions. The ghetto Chinese takeout places that are in every town in America give you double the amount of food

Panda Express is like the kid's meal of Chinese food. My daughter could eat one of their meals and she is like 80lbs.. For me it's an appetizer.
 
