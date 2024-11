There is a new Canadian show called "Big... If True"



Clearly this comes from Sherdoggers saying "huge if true" - and don't tell me other people say "huge if true." Nobody says that outside Sherdog, it's never been said IRL virtually ever all the way back to Gilgamesh



So who did this? Was it a Canadian sherdogger? Or some other deviant non-Canadian Sherdogger taking over Canada?