Man, having a bunch of bros over to watch the UFC, being able to grab a slice of pizza, shake my friend's hand, then eat the pizza without sanitizing. Both of us reach towards the plate of chicken wings at the same time, accidentally grab each others' hands at the same time and not freak out. Instead we just thank goodness we don't have to "maintain social distancing" from each other as we just linger on the moment..Whoop, sorry, lost my train of thought.