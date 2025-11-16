Who looked more dominant last night Shevchenko or Islam?

moosaev said: It’s objectively more impressive to dominate a bigger man than to dominate a smaller woman. Also, it clearly looked like Zhang’s loss was a size issue not a skill issue, JDMs loss was a skill issue not a size issue. Click to expand...

You’re basically making one point, Weili is smaller than Valentina, and JDM is bigger than IslamWhich is a valid point, but I would add that Valentina isn’t that much bigger than Weili, as Valentina barely cuts to make 125And that Islam cut a ton to make 155, and at 170, really isn’t that much smaller than JDM at all, it’s a pretty negligible size differenceThen if you add in the context that Weili is faaaaar more accomplished than JDM, someone who really is kind of a paper champion, got the shot out of luck, beat a 36 year old Belal who hadn’t fought in a year, and never defended the beltAnd that Valentina is at the end of an unbelievably long run, against a fighter a generation younger than her, who is one of the best of all time herselfIt’s really, really remarkable, and vastly underrated what Valentina is doingThat said with Islam, while I am discrediting the win to an extent because I don’t think JDM is a good champion, JDM is a good fighter, and Islam’s performance against him was incredible, honestly the only time I have seen someone eye test wise I’d put up there with GSP, which is a huge compliment from me because I’m a massive GSP fan and see him as the GOATSo Islam himself is amazing, but I just don’t think the win is as good as Valentina’s for the reasons stated