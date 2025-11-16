Who looked more dominant last night Shevchenko or Islam?

Both came in against highly lauded challengers and both seemed to use the same gameplan to win. Which respective GOAT candidate looked more impressive in their wins?
 
Schev on the feet, Islam on the ground. All things considered, Val did it against relatively superior competition, but was against a challenger moving up in weight while Islam was the one moving up in weight. Don't feel very strongly either way.
 
Valentine used her size advantage and bullied Weili. Islam was just too skilled, smooth and technically superior to JDM.
 
Considering Weill is a better opponent, and Valentina did more damage, and is doing it at an older age, and has been fighting at a championship level for many, many years longer

Valentina the GOAT
 
You knew Weili was fucked when she started the match by jabbing the air 9 foot away from Valentina never getting any reaction.

wmma is shit and there are like 4 solid fighters per division, but it's still paraolympics.
 
Islam was the challenger yes

But Weili has won plenty of titles. The way I see it they fought because they both lacked competition in their divisions. It really was a superfight until it wasnt. Valentina made Weili look like an amateur fighter off her prowess alone

Islam dominated 100% but JDM only won the belt once
 
Islam was more impressive. He took the fight to JDM
 
Orochimaru 大蛇丸 said:
Considering Weill is a better opponent, and Valentina did more damage, and is doing it at an older age, and has been fighting at a championship level for many, many years longer

Valentina the GOAT
It’s objectively more impressive to dominate a bigger man than to dominate a smaller woman. Also, it clearly looked like Zhang’s loss was a size issue not a skill issue, JDMs loss was a skill issue not a size issue.
 
I’d say Islam was definitely more impressive. Weli kinda beat herself with the “clinch up then fall on my ass” strategy
 
The one that moved a division up, and still outclassed the opponent.
 
I thought Weili was bigger, man I knew it would not end as well when I saw the size difference. Still think Weili would have won if she was bigger though.
 
Valentina won against a significantly smaller opponent, who had a bad reach disadvantage. So that really waters down the performance (and it was lame anyway) In the men’s fight they were same size, but the performance was here lame too.
 
Islam via looking like a figher and moving up and not a kid rabbit punching their little sister who is a division smaller.
 
moosaev said:
It’s objectively more impressive to dominate a bigger man than to dominate a smaller woman. Also, it clearly looked like Zhang’s loss was a size issue not a skill issue, JDMs loss was a skill issue not a size issue.
You’re basically making one point, Weili is smaller than Valentina, and JDM is bigger than Islam

Which is a valid point, but I would add that Valentina isn’t that much bigger than Weili, as Valentina barely cuts to make 125

And that Islam cut a ton to make 155, and at 170, really isn’t that much smaller than JDM at all, it’s a pretty negligible size difference

Then if you add in the context that Weili is faaaaar more accomplished than JDM, someone who really is kind of a paper champion, got the shot out of luck, beat a 36 year old Belal who hadn’t fought in a year, and never defended the belt

And that Valentina is at the end of an unbelievably long run, against a fighter a generation younger than her, who is one of the best of all time herself

It’s really, really remarkable, and vastly underrated what Valentina is doing

That said with Islam, while I am discrediting the win to an extent because I don’t think JDM is a good champion, JDM is a good fighter, and Islam’s performance against him was incredible, honestly the only time I have seen someone eye test wise I’d put up there with GSP, which is a huge compliment from me because I’m a massive GSP fan and see him as the GOAT

So Islam himself is amazing, but I just don’t think the win is as good as Valentina’s for the reasons stated
 
